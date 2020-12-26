Stimulus 2: Millions of Americans Lose Jobless Benefits Day After Christmas

Millions of Americans lost their jobless benefits on Saturday, December 26, after President Donald Trump failed to sign into law a $2.3 trillion stimulus and spending package.

Although the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation program are set to expire on December 31, according to The U.S. Department of Labor, neither program’s benefits can be be paid out later than December 26, Maryland and Virginia labor and unemployment officials told 13NewsNow.

The House of Representatives and Senate on Monday, December 21, approved a $900 billion stimulus package that would extend those programs, including another round of direct payments and a weekly $300 federal unemployment supplement for 11 weeks, Business Insider said.

However, Trump the following day threatened to veto the package, citing “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks included for eligible individuals and children. In a December 22 Twitter video, the president demanded Congress increase the amount to $2,000 payments.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the original legislation was sent on Christmas Eve to the president’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and is pending his approval and signature.

Business Insider said a “partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree a stop-gap government funding bill before then.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Century Foundation Estimates That 12 Million Workers Will Be on 1 of the 2 Main CARES Act Programs When Funding Expires on December 26

Although Congress this spring created the weekly $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) supplement for each recipients through July 31, it also established two other programs to aid struggling Americans, according to The Century Foundation.

Lawmakers created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for gig workers and “others not eligible for regular benefits,” as well as 100 percent federal funding for benefits for the long-term unemployed through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Extended Benefits (EB), The Foundation continued.

However, both PEUC and full federal funding for EB benefits are set to expire on December 26, the think tank said.

“Most workers began collecting state unemployment benefits in March or April, and since these benefits typically max out at twenty-six weeks, these workers’ benefits are already coming to an end,” according to The Century Foundation.

“Three million workers already ran out of state jobless benefits in September, and based on these trends, more than 4 million more workers likely ran out by the end of October (official tallies are not released until November 20).”

Based on the current number of people already on federal and state benefits, the foundation estimates that:

12 million workers will be on one of the two main CARES Act programs, PUA and PEUC, when funding expires on December 26.

An estimated 7.3 million workers will see their PUA benefits expire on December 26, and 945,000 will run out of PUA before December.

An estimated 4.6 million workers will see their PEUC benefits prematurely expire on December 26.

Only 2.9 million of those running out of PEUC will be able to collect EB in 2021 — but states will have to pick up half of the cost at a time when their trust funds are depleted.

The Foundation also noted that Black workers and communities of color are “particularly at high risk” of being negatively impacted by the pandemic recession.

CNN reported, “Even if Trump signs the legislation, it would still take a few weeks for state unemployment agencies to reprogram their computers to continue these two programs and to add the new $300 weekly federal boost.”

Pelosi Plans to Hold a Vote on Monday, December 28, to Approve $2,000 Stimulus Checks

This Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 checks Trump agreed to support. On Monday, the House will hold a vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 24, 2020

On Thursday, December 24, House Democrats scrambled to schedule a vote to increase the amount of stimulus checks included in the proposal from $600 to $2,000 per eligible American following the president’s harsh criticism, according to NBC News.

However, Republicans quickly killed the bill, “throwing into further doubt the future of any imminent financial relief for millions of struggling Americans,” the outlet reported.

Pelosi has since announced that House Democrats will vote on Monday, December 28, on a standalone bill again seeking to crease the amount of direct payments to eligible Americans to $2,000.

