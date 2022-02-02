Senegal vs Burkina Faso AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Senegal and Burkina Faso kickoff the semifinals of AFCON over at the Estade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Burkina Faso vs Senegal online:

Burkina Faso vs Senegal 2022 Preview

This semifinal will be the first time these two teams face off in this competition. Both are looking for a return trip to the final and potentially their first-ever title.

The Stallions surprised in this championship by finishing second in group A with 4 units behind the host country. They then beat Gabon in the round of 16 after a dramatic penalty shootout that ended 7-6.

They then defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals with Dango Ouattara scoring. However, the man with the winning goal was sent off almost at the end of the match, so he will miss the semi-final game.

Although Burkina Faso is not a favorite, as former Kenya defender Sammy Omollo emphatically said. Despite them being the surprise of the, they will seek to once again shock the world in this tournament and enter the final. For that reason, he will appeal for Gustavo Sangaré, who has become a leader in midfield.

On their part, Senegal—one of the favorites of the tournament—finished in first place in group B with five points and then beat Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 with goals from Diédhiou, Kouyaté and Sarr.

The ‘Teranga Lions’ are looking for their first championship in the African Cup of Nations, Aliou Cisse’s side knows that history is not favorable after the national team finished second in Mali 2002 and Egypt 2019.

In this semifinal, Senegal will appeal for their experienced players like Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Idrissa Gueye (PSG), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) or Edouard Mendy (Chelsea). This group of players make Senegal arguably one of the most well-rounded teams in all of Africa

It is important to mention that the winner of this bracket will meet in the final after winning the series between Cameroon vs. Egypt that will play this Thursday, February 3.

Senegal Probable XI: Edouard Mendy, Isamila Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss, Papa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, Sadio Mane

Burkina Faso Probable XI: Hervé Koffi, Issa Kabore, Soumaila Ouattara, Edmond Tapsoba; Steeve Yago, Adama Guira, Gustavo Sangare, Cyrille Bayala, Mohamed Konate; Dango Ouattara