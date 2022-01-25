Senegal vs Cape Verde AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

After the tragic events that occurred in Yaounde, AFCON. With four spots left to be filled, Senegal and Cape Verde face off for a chance to get to the quarterfinals.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Senegal vs Cape Verde and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

Senegal vs Cape Verde 2022 Preview

Senegal and Cape Verde face off with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations.

For Senegal, this is the chance to be able to get into form and this could be the opportunity to do it over at Kouekong Stadium. Their group stage was not very impressive for them after winning only one of their three matches. This dashed many people’s expectations as some pundits had them as a potential candidate to win the tourament.

It was not just the win, but the way they got it that left many with question marks in their play. Sadio Mane’s penalty in the 97th minute against Zimbabwe was a sigh of relief as they also had scoreless draws against Guinea and Malawi.

Another aspect going into this match is that they beat their rivals in 14 of 18 matches that they faced off in.

Yet in that, the positive is seeing them not concede goals in this competition, they only team to have that distinction. For many, that could be the building block that would propel them deep into the tournament.

Senegal were boosted by the return of Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly to the starting lineup, and they will provide a key foundation at the back, making that much stronger.

They are also consolidated with the presence of Cheikhou Kouyate , who hasn’t missed a minute of the tournament so far. All signs also point for him to feature in midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde had a bit of a rollercaster ride in the group stage ending up as one of the best third-place teams that advanced to this actual round.

On top of facing the best defense in the competition, Cape Verde is also looking to end a four-match drought against the Lions of Teranga. They have also only been able to score more than one goal in three out of their last 14 encounters.

One of the puzzles that they had to contend with was Garry Rodrigues and his erratic play. Rodrigues started their first two group matches but was dropped to the bench against Cameroon. He was introduced at half-time and got the goal to earn a crucial point, and will be pushing for a recall to the starting XI.

