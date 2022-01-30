Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Senegal take on Equatorial Guinea for the final semifinal spot in the African Cup of Nations over at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast).

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea 2022 Preview

The National Thunder face a Senegal side that are poised to get to the semifinals once again.

Senegal were the exception to the rule in the second round as they did not have much stress against Cape Verde, beating them in comfortable fashion 2-0.

With Sadio Mane once against showing up and Marseille forward Ahmadou Bamba Dieng contributing off the bench, Senegal asserted themselves and did not let up in the 90 minutes. This is why they look to repeat their performance, yet they will have to do it without their ace goalscorer.

Mane is still a doubt for the match after having to come off against Cape Verde at the 60-minute mark after suffering a terrible knock to the head. He was able to remain on the pitch and score the opening goal of the match but could not continue due to the aftereffects of the aforementioned collision.

It is being confirmed that the Liverpool star should be starting once again. While others reports mentioned that he will undergo a fitness test prior to the match. All signs point to him playing, but in the event he cannot, Bamba Dieng would be ready to fill in.

Not all is bad for the Lions of Teranga, Crystal Palace man Cheikhou Kouyate, is available once again after serving his yellow card suspension against Malawi.

Equatorial Guinea will have to deal with some key absences themselves. One such void to contend with will be that of Josete Miranda, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card for the second consecutive game.

With the Getafe man set to miss the game, 24-year-old midfielder Jannick Buyla could return to the fold for his third starting appearance in the competition.

Senegal Probable XI:

Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Pape Gueye, Namplays Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Habib Diallo, Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia

Equatorial Guinea Probable XI:

Jesus Owono; Carlos Akapo, Saúl Coco, Esteban Orozco, Basilio Ndong; Iban Salvador, Pablo Ganet, José Machin, Jannick Buyla; Oscar Siafa, Dorian Hanza