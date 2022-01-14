Senegal vs Guinea AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Senegal and Guinea have a very important match over at Kouekong Stadium on Thursday in their second match AFCON play. Both sides look to advance to the next round of the tournament with a win.

In the United States, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Senegal vs Guinea online:

Senegal vs Guinea 2022 Preview

Both teams face off for the 55th time in a match that has a great deal at stake for both sides, with Senegal having the lead in the series 25-16-13 advantage over their rivals; winning eight of the last 12 against them.

Senegal are coming off of a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe in their group opener on Monday. They did most of the probing for the bulk of the game but could not manage to break down the solid Zimbabwe defense. However, fortune favored Aliou Cisse’s men as they got a penalty in the final minute which Sadio Mane duly converted.

The Teranga Lions will be looking to pick up another victory that would see them advance into the knockout stages of the continental competition, yet it will not be easy.

“When Senegal play Guinea its always an exciting match, a Derby to watch. Our aim is to win every game, but we have to remember they are equally very strong side,” said Aliou Cisse. “I have always told our players we have no small teams in the competition.

this matchup will also pit two legends from their respective countries in Cisse and Kaba Diawara. These two faced off in AFCON play back in 1998

Guinea also have those types of pretensions after winning their first group stage game with a scoreline of 1-0 as they beat Malawi at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday. Left-back Issiaga Sylla scored the sole goal of the game, marking his first-ever competitive goal for his nation.

The National Elephants will look to win later this week as they target a sixth knockout stage appearance in their last seven AFCON campaigns.

Yet there is a bit of greater motivation for them to be able to get a win as there is a sense of rivalry in this encounter.

“We are excited to be playing against Senegal in a Derby,” said Diawara in his press conference. “Senegal is a big team, and we don’t expect an easy game, but we know nothing is impossible. We are determined to get three points, and I have urged the players to be vigilant as we want to avoid the mistakes we did against Malawi.”

Senegal Probable XI (4-3-3): Seny Dieng; Saliou Ciss, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo; Ibrahima Mbaye; Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Gueye, Bouna Sarr; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Keita Balde

Guinea Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita; Mamadou Kane, Mohamed Camara, Saidou Sow, Ibrahima Conte, Issiaga Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Naby Keita, Aguibou Camara; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante