Senegal vs Zimbabwe Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Senegal debut in AFCON play as they host Zimbabwe over at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium on Monday. Both teams look to start play in Group B.

Senegal vs Zimbabwe 2022 Preview

Another one of the potential candidates to win AFCO 2021 begin their campaign as Senegal debuts against Zimbabwe.

These two teams faced off nine times across all competitions, with the first one coming in the 1985 edition of the AFCON. The fixture has been closely contested by the two sides with five wins for Senegal and four for the Warriors.

Senegal came away with a win in their last meeting 2-1 in the COSAFA Cup last July.

Despite being unbeaten in their last five matches, the Lions of Teranga still have to contend with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as six players tested positive last week and have been quarantined. Overall, 16 players took part in the latest training session, with the likes of Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly missing.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe still are in limbo with a few of their key players coming into this tournament. Despite having come into the tournament having gone winless in their previous 12 matches will not be helped out with the some key potential absences.

Jordan Zemura has not been able to join up with his teammates due to COVID-19 related protocols with his club. Kundai Benyu did not take part in training due to a stomach illness and his participation here remains doubtful.

Senegal Probable XI: Seny Dieng; Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Cheikhou Kouyate; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Joseph Lopy; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Keita Balde

Zimbabwe Probable XI : Martin Mapisa; Peter Muduwa, Alec Mudimu, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Teenage Hadebe; Kelvin Madzongw, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere, Kudakwashe Mahachi; Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona