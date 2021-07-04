Where to Watch Serbia vs Italy Basketball Olympic Qualifier in US

Serbia and Italy basketball face off on Sunday with a spot in the Olympics on the line. Here’s where to watch the game if you live in the US.

In the United States, the game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Serbia vs Italy live on ESPN+ right here:

ESPN+ will also have the other three FIBA Olympic qualifying finals on Sunday. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Serbia vs Italy live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Serbia vs Italy Preview

A spot in the Olympics is on the line as Serbia and Italy meet, which is in many ways a contrast of style.

Italy stymied the Dominican Republic to get into the final, holding their South American foe to just 59 points. Italy won the match 79-59, with Simone Fontecchio and Stefano Tonut leading combining for 32 points.

“We did an excellent job in defense today, stoped their penetration and one-on-one game,” Fontecchio said. “Also, we protected the paint well, didn’t let them get many offensive rebounds. We had a terrific third quarter, made some shots, and take that game away from them. We are looking forward to the Finals, and we will see who we play with.”

Meanwhile, Serbia put on an offensive display in their semifinal win against Puerto Rico, winning 102-84.

“It was a very important game for us,” Serbia guard Vasilije Micic said. “We faced some problems before this match, like injuries, but as far as we know, we don’t look for excuses. We are capable of playing all together with all the top players we have. I felt great energy out there and everyone contributed.”

Serbia is playing without NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who decided not to play in the Olympics this year.

Micic was the Euroleague MVP and the Serbian’s also have the help of some NBAers in Nemanja Bjelica (Miami Heat) and fan-favorite big man Boban Marjanovic (Dallas Mavericks). Serbia won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, falling to the US.

That being said, the team respects what Italy brings to the table. Nico Mannion (Golden State Warriors) and Nicolo Melli (Dallas Mavericks) are two NBA players on the Italy roster to keep an eye on.

“I think tomorrow against Italy we are facing a great opponent. They came with six or seven players who are very quality players,” Micic said. “They are playing very differently with two big guys who can stretch the floor. For us, we have to focus on our game.”

Serbia is an eight-point favorite for the matchup and are -360 to capture the Olympic berth. The total for the match is set at 166 points.

Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics will be held on July 23. Men’s basketball will tip off July 25 and run through August 7.

