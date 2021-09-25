Where to Watch Sevilla vs Espanyol in USA

Sevilla will host Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville as the Andalusians look to remain within striking distance of the podium in La Liga. On Saturday they face an Espanyol that are coming off a big win against cellar-dwellers Alavés.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Preview

Sevilla continue to promise and give their fans a reason to dream of the possibility of winning their first league title since the 1945-46 season. Their 3-1 win against Valencia kept them unbeaten making them the only team that able to catch Real Madrid atop the table as they still have a match in hand against Alavés.

Julen Lopetegui was impressed with his team’s performance against Valencia. Yet there is a chance that Fernando does not play as he is suffering from some fatigue and requires rest. That could give way to Thomas Delaney.

Meanwhile, a player that could use more minutes is Lucas Ocampos. The former Monaco man showed he totally recovered from his injury and is looking to get back in full form.

So far in this campaign, Sevilla’s success is attributable to Argentine international Erik Lamela. The former Spurs man is a key player for Sevilla in the attacking third. The midfielder leads the club with three goals, which is tied for the fourth highest so far this campaign in Spanish football.

When it comes to Espanyol’s attack it is summed up in three letter- RDT. Raúl de Tomás is Los Pericos’ leading scorer with two goals this season. All signs would point to him staying on the pitch after the win against Alavés. Vicente Moreno will probably not change a lineup that is working.

If there is a change, it would come in the way of David López replacing Keidi Bare. The Albanian international left the match against Alavés as he suffered a knock and is still not fully fit.

Another player that is doubtful for Espanyol is Aleix Vidal. The former Sevilla and Barcelona manner suffered a gruesome injury against Real Betis on his leg that required 15 stitches. “I use regulation size shin guards, I would have suffered the same injured regardless,” he said after being questioned about the incident.

Sevilla probable XI: Yassine Bono; Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé, Marcos Acuña; Alejandro Gómez, Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic; Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Espanyol probable XI: Diego López, Óscar Gil, Leandro Cabrera, Sergi Gómez, Adrià Pedrosa; Manuel Morlanes , David López, Sergi Darder, Óscar Melendo, Adrián Embarba; Raúl de Tomás

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 155 Sevilla Wins: 76 (258 goals) Espanyol Madrid Wins: 49 (208 goals) Draws: 30