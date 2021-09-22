Sevilla vs Valencia Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Sevilla and Valencia will look to recover midweek in one of the marquee matchups of the round on Wednesday. This match will take place over at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville.

Sevilla vs. Valencia Preview

Despite some heavyweights having left Spanish football, the league appears to find itself beginning to have one of its most competitive seasons in recent years. In the early stretch, both of these squads show that they have what it takes to make things interesting in the title race and even in European cup spots.

One of the big storylines of match is the head-to-head between Julen Lopetegui and Pepe Bordalás. Sevilla’s coach can say that coming into this match, he has not lost to his Valencia counterpart in the five matches that they have played.

This comes after these two faced off back in February in a 3-0 victory for the Andalusians. In that clash, the headline ended up being the argument between the two after Djené came in with a rash challenge on Lucas Ocampos, forcing him to be out of action for month.

Lopetegui since then apologized and said that “the coach of Sevilla has to be above that type of reaction”.

Sevilla, are behind the pace in sixth place with eight points, but they do have a match in hand. Yet there are certain aspects of their game that have been analyzed after drawing on the road against Real Sociedad, partly because of the performance of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The Moroccan international saved a penalty in the match that helped preserve a valuable point the Nervionenses.

Two of the players that came out of this with poor performances are Eric Lamela and Papu Gómez. The two Argentines were looked at as part of the problems defensively when it came to pressuring the midfield and leaving their team with numerical issues on attack. The team has also been criticized for a lack of intensity in their play.

Valencia are coming off a tough loss to Real Madrid at Mestalla and injuries are starting to take a toll on what seemed to be a starting lineup etched in stone. Four vital wide players are out and that forces a total revamping of those positions.

Changes are forced and the names that do emerge are Dimitri Foulquier and Toni Lato as the new fullbacks for Bordalás.

This will force Marcos André to come in to offer coverage after coming to the club during the last transfer market. He now will have the opportunity to come in as a starter an show his talents in the next few weeks.

US international Yunus Musah will be looked at once again to replace Carlos Soler after his good performance against Madrid.

Sevilla probable XI: Yassine Bono; Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé, Marcos Acuña; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Eric Lamela, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos

Valencia probable XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Dimitri Foulquier, Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Toni Lato; Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Yunus Musah Gonçalo Guedes; Helder Costa

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 177 Sevilla Wins: 79 (281 goals) Valencia Wins: 66 (239 goals) Draws: 79