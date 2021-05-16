How to Watch Shahs of Sunset Season 9 Online Without Cable

Long-running reality show “Shahs of Sunset” returns for its ninth season on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Shahs of Sunset” online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Shahs of Sunset” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bravo is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Shahs of Sunset” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $10 for the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Shahs of Sunset” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Shahs of Sunset” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Season 9 Preview

“Shahs of Sunset” follows the everyday life of a group of wealthy Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills, California. When we last saw the shahs, there was a big to-do over Reza Farahan’s restraining order against Tommy Feight, husband to Mercedes “MJ” Javid. Farahan wanted to drop the restraining order, but his husband Adam Neely did not. In the end, Farahan sided with his husband and Javid sided with her husband, so there continues to be a huge rift in the group.

According to the Bravo press release, Farahan, Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand are all returning for season nine, plus friend London Laed is joining the crew.

The press release also teases:

With the dust finally settling after last year’s devastating fallout, Reza finds himself feeling ready to dip his toe in the water of reconciliation with his best friend of over 30 years, MJ. And while his relationship with husband Adam is stronger than ever, his friendship with his “brother” Mike is called into question when rumors about Mike’s bad-boy behavior start to swirl.

After a challenging year for MJ, she finds herself in yet another difficult situation trying to make amends with Reza who still has a restraining order against her husband, Tommy. Despite this, the two vow to begin the journey towards forgiveness in hopes of healing their friendship and bringing everyone back together again.

Mike and his girlfriend Paulina’s “perfect” relationship is put to the test when cracks in their union are revealed to the group. Landing himself in the hot seat, Mike ignites another scandal that both tests his own bond with Reza and threatens to break up Reza and GG’s newly reformed friendship.

After a long and difficult journey to motherhood, GG is thrilled to introduce her beautiful son Elijah to the world. She proves to be an unexpected unifier and voice of reason among her friends, helping them communicate their hurt feelings and hopefully let go of past grievances. The true test comes when she must apply this new perspective to her own friendship with MJ.

Destiney moves out of her high-rise apartment and into an adorable house across the street from a very familiar face. Still reeling from the chaos of last year, she works to find peace with MJ as she strengthens her bonds with Reza and GG. When Paulina confides in Destiney about relationship issues with Mike, she finds herself entangled in yet another conflict.

After Nema’s business ventures were hit hard by the pandemic, he faces a crossroad when he is forced to make some difficult decisions. While his relationships with MJ and Mike remain stronger than ever, Nema navigates an uphill battle to repair his friendships with Reza, Destiney and GG in the hopes of bringing his “family” back together.

MJ’s new Persian friend London is a welcome breath of fresh air. As a life coach, London has the unique ability to help her newfound friends through difficult situations. When her strategies begin to wear thin, however, London is put to the ultimate test on a group trip where she needs.

The premiere episode is titled “50 Shades of Shouhed” and its description reads, “In the hopes of mending their 30-year relationship and healing their fractured friend group, Reza and MJ plan a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate Mike’s birthday; GG, looking to stay out of the drama, embraces being a new mum to her son, Elijah.”

“Shahs of Sunset” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

