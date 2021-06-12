Stevenson vs Nakathila Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila will box for the WBO interim junior lightweight title on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the United States, the undercard (6:25 p.m. ET start time) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the main card (10 p.m. ET, with Stevenson vs Nakathila around midnight ET) will be on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

Here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Stevenson vs Nakathila:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the US, you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila and every other fight on the card live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN is included in FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Stevenson vs Nakathila Preview

An Olympic silver medalist at bantamweight in 2016, Stevenson claimed the vacant WBO featherweight title by besting Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision in October 2019.

The now-23-year-old New Jersey native never attempted a defense of that strap, however, instead vacating to move up to junior lightweight. In his first fight at 130 pounds, eight months after his title victory, he knocked out Felix Caraballo in the sixth round. He followed that up with a unanimous-decision win over Toka Kahn Clary in December, his last bout.

“I’m going to be the superstar of all the young fighters,” Stevenson said Thursday, according to ESPN. “Everybody acts like I’m not there and other people are ahead of me. But they’re going to find out as time goes on.

“I’ve been in the ring with Tank (Gervonta Davis) to help him get ready for his fight with [Jose] Pedraza. I’ve been in there with Teofimo [Lopez] before the Olympics. I’ve been in there with Devin [Haney], sparring on YouTube. I’ve beat Ryan [Garcia] in the amateurs. I’ve been in there with all of them, and back then I wasn’t as good as I am now. I’ve gotten way better. I think a lot of them fight the same.”

For his third victory at junior lightweight, Stevenson will have to overcome a true knockout artist — 17 of Nakathila’s 21 victories ended early, including his last 14.

“You got to let fighters like that work against themselves,” Stevenson told FightHype, according to Boxing News 24.

“Like he said, he’s going in there to knock me out. He said I won’t make it past the 11th round.

“With him, he’s going to come in there aggressive, trying to put some heat on me, but he’s going to work against himself.”

Stevenson added: “I will say that this is a dangerous fight because you don’t know what you’re dealing with.

“You watch the tapes, and you see he’s a big puncher, and he’s kind of tall, but you don’t know unless you get in the ring.”

Nakathila’s lone defeat came via major decision against Evgeny Chuprakov in November 2016. The 31-year-old Namibian has ripped off 10 victories since.

“I am really excited about the opportunity,” Nakathila said, according to Boxing Scene. “You know I have been waiting for years to finally get this opportunity, but I am happy that we are where we are now, and I will make the most of this opportunity. Every boxer’s dream to fight at the highest level in boxing. I have come full circle from amateur level and have proven myself worthy of a world title opportunity.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.