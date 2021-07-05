How to Watch ‘Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth’ Online Free

Nat Geo’s ninth annual Sharkfest kicks off on Monday, July 5 with the debut of “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Nat Geo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Nat Geo is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Nat Geo, and you can get your first month (which will cover all of Sharkfest 2021) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Nat Geo and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover all of Sharkfest 2021) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Nat Geo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth’ Preview





Play



Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth | Shark Beach Chris Hemsworth investigates how we can live harmoniously with sharks in the documentary special Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth kicking off this summer’s Sharkfest July 5 at 9/8c on National Geographic. ➡ Subscribe: bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe Get More National Geographic: Official Site: bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: bit.ly/NatGeoInsta TikTok: tiktok.com/@natgeo Tenor: on.natgeo.com/31b3Koc About National Geographic: National… 2021-06-03T14:36:16Z

Get ready for National Geographic’s ninth annual Sharkfest, Nat Geo’s answer to the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week. In 2021, Sharkfest is a six-week event “filled with action-packed, shark-infested programming that takes viewers up close and personal with one of nature’s most feared and often misunderstood predators,” according to Nat Geo’s press release.

The event will feature 60 hours of content across four networks: National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, and Disney XD, plus streaming content on Disney Plus.

It continues:

This season, viewers can sink their teeth into hours of original programming featuring captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of the iconic apex predator. Kicking off the shark celebration is the one-hour marquee event “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth,” where the global movie star embarks on a personal mission to investigate how we can live more harmoniously with sharks. This summer’s Sharkfest not only shines a light on the science of sharks, giving audiences a better understanding of the ocean’s top predator, but it also features their true beauty, power and mystery. “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” is a “one-hour documentary special from Nutopia (“One Strange Rock”)” that features “shark icon and conservationist Valerie Taylor, who takes Hemsworth for a shark dive to experience firsthand the awe and beauty of grey nurse sharks, and other preeminent shark experts who are exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters.”

Other marquee events during Sharkfest 2021 include “Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story,” “Shark Attack Files,” “When Sharks Attack,” “Croc That Ate Jaws,” “Shark Gangs,” “Rogue Shark?” and “Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy.”

“The mysteries of the ocean’s most iconic predators are so vast, even with eight years of shark-focused content under our belt, there still remains more to be discovered,” said Janet Vissering, senior vice president of Development and Production, National Geographic Partners, in a statement. “Like every year, shark scientists and oceanic experts have pulled out all the stops for this year’s Sharkfest, revealing new discoveries, shocking revelations and bizarre shark behavior never seen before. It’s going to be jaw-some!”

“Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” premieres Monday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo. The entirety of Sharkfest airs across Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo and Disney XD from July 5 to the middle of August.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.