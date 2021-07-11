Shark Week 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

For the 33rd year in a row, Shark Week is taking a bite out of summer, kicking off Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch all of Shark Week 2021 streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

From July 11 through July 18, the Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus will “deliver the most Shark Week shows ever,” according to the Discovery press release. Programming includes appearances by celebrities William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and more, plus the first-ever Shark Week competitive reality series, “Shark Academy.”

According tothe press release, the programming lineup is as follows:

Sharkbait with David Dobrik – Streaming Sunday, July 11 exclusively on discovery+

Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on the craziest adventure yet… Diving with SHARKS! When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?” Produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

Crikey! It’s Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT

Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark for the ﬁrst time ever with shark conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart. Following his father’s footsteps, he will get as close as possible to these incredible creatures to determine which apex predator reigns supreme – Crocs or Great Whites? Produced by Eureka Productions.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 9PM ET/PT

Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week! While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call. Produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Anomaly Entertainment.

Jackass Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 10PM ET/PT

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell. Produced by Jeff Tremaine and Anomaly Entertainment.

Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12 exclusively on discovery+

Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean. Produced by Spoke Studios.

Air Jaws: Going For Gold – Airing Monday, July 12 at 8PM ET/PT

Narrated by Chris Rose, the Air Jaws team, Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows, and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15-feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the World’s Highest Flying Great White Shark title? Produced by Shark Entertainment.

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash – Airing Monday, July 12 at 9PM ET/PT

Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake – Phred or Slash? Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – Airing Monday, July 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before. The mission: enter shark-infested waters to understand the nature of fear and come face to face with an apex predator. This is Shark Trek. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Great White Comeback – Streaming Tuesday, July 13 exclusively on discovery+

In 2017 one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire Great White population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande head out on an epic investigation to find the missing Great Whites of Seal Island. Produced by Hazmat Productions.

MotherSharker – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT

It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. One team of scientists and shark experts including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli deploy an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work. Produced by Red Rock Films.

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 9PM ET/PT

Country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract new fans, Sharks! With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks. Produced by Critical Content.

The Spawn Of El Diablo – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 10PM ET/PT

In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white mating scars ever recorded. Recently similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark El Diablo has returned to South Africa. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Tiger Queen – Streaming Wednesday, July 14 exclusively on discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

MechaShark – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 8PM ET/PT

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great whites and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground – the Holy Grail of shark science. Produced by Lucky 8.

The Real Sharknado – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 9PM ET/PT

We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Return to Lair of the Great White – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 10PM ET/PT

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites. Produced by Talesmith.

Raging Bulls – Streaming Thursday, July 15 exclusively on discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters. Produced by Stephen David Entertainment.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Sharkadelic Summer 2 – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, the wildest and most unpredictable reactions to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Mega Jaws Of Bird Island – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 10PM ET/PT

South African Great whites are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the water surrounding Bird Island. Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species. Produced by Shark Entertainment.

Extinct Or Alive: Jaws Of Alaska – Streaming Friday, July 16 exclusively on discovery+

International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks. Produced by Hot Snakes Media.

Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising – Airing Friday, July 16 at 8PM ET/PT

In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills. Produced by Future Legend Films.

Monster Sharks Of Andros Island – Airing Friday, July 16 at 9PM ET/PT

Shark researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carroll travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new Great Hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus, half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study. Produced by Hazmat Productions.

Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark – Airing Friday, July 16 at 10PM ET/PT

In Mexico, legends swirl around El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? Forrest Galante hunts for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula. Produced by Hot Snakes Media.

I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2 – Airing Friday, July 16 at 11PM ET/PT

Two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences. Produced by Hit + Run Creative.

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt For Lagertha – Streaming Saturday, July 17 exclusively on discovery+

A monster lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica named Lagertha. In this epic adventure, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez, and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive. Produced by Arrow Media.

Return To Shark Vortex – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 8PM ET/PT

As the Shark Vortex retreats in the fall, sharks battle it out for dominance in New England’s icy waters. Experts Dr. Greg Skomal, Joe and Lauren Romeiro brave rough oceans and fierce predators to capture new footage and insight of the phantom shark and reveal which shark reigns supreme. Produced by Lucky 8.

Shark Week Best In Show – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT

Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science. Produced by Main Event Media.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 10PM ET/PT

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life and death circumstances to tell their stories. Produced by Hit + Run Creative.

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout – Streaming Sunday, July 18 exclusively on discovery+

Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerheads. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives EVER – upwards of 10 hours – using an underwater habitat. Produced by Big Wave Productions.

Shark Academy – Streaming Sunday, July 11 on discovery+, airing Sunday, July 18 at 10PM ET/PT

Shark Academy follows eight men and women on an intense six-week crash course to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. Produced by Double Act.

