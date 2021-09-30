Sharks vs Ducks Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The San Jose Sharks (1-2) will look for another performance that assistant coach John Madden will be happy with against the Anaheim Ducks (1-0) on Thursday.

In the United States, the game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal (in local markets), and it will also stream live on ESPN+ for all out-of-market US viewers.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Sharks vs Ducks online:

Sharks vs Ducks Preview

San Jose will see Anaheim for the second time in less than a week after opening the preseason as split squads against the Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

One Sharks squad beat the Golden Knights 4-2 while the other San Jose crew fell to the Ducks 6-3. Madden told the Mercury News that he liked what he saw from younger players in that game.

“Overall, we saw a lot of things that we worked on all week and in practice,” Madden said according to the Mercury News’ Curtis Pashelka. “We saw some bright spots from some of our young guys, so we’re pretty happy. I know we lost but at the same time, we saw a lot of good things.”

Key younger players in action from that game included Dylan Gambrell, who could vie for the Sharks’ fourth line center spot according to Pashelka. Backup goalies Alexei Melnichuk and Zach Sawchenko saw time in the first meeting against the Ducks. Both could land on the Sharks’ taxi goalie squad, in the NHL implements one this season, Pashelka reported.

Anaheim will continue evaluating its 56 players at training camp with the second round against the Sharks. The Ducks, which were the lowest-scoring team in the NHL last season, peppered the younger Sharks players with six goals from six different players.

Alexander Volkov, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Greg Pateryn, Kodie Curran, Sonny Milano, and Troy Terry all found the net for Anaheim. The Ducks also got a combined 24 saves from rookie backup goalies Lukas Dostal and Olle Eriksson-Ek.

For Anaheim, the second Sharks clash falls at the tail end of back-to-back home games and the middle of a three-game stretch in four days. The Ducks started the back-to-back nights with the Arizona Cyotes on Wednesday.