Where to Watch Sharks vs Predators Game Today

The San Jose Sharks (4-1-0) look to rebound from its first loss of the season on Tuesday night against a Nashville Predators team (2-4-0) that’s coming off a big win.

Sharks vs Predators Preview

Nashville put together its best scoring night of the season and will look to do more in front of the home crowd on Tuesday night against San Jose.

“I thought the games coming in before we had a lot of chances, a lot of good looks, just didn’t score. You can’t get frustrated,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said according to the Associated Press via TSN. “If you create chances, at some point they’re going to go in.”

Many pucks went in for the Predators with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on the road on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak where they mustered five goals in two games. Other than a 6-4 loss at Winnipeg on Oct. 23, the Predators hadn’t scored more than three goals in a game this season.

“There’s times where you’re playing pretty well and you have substance in your game but maybe you’re not finding ways to win or goals aren’t going in,” Predators head coach John Hynes said according to Field Level Media via KRON 4. “I think if you stay with it, which our guys did, you’re eventually going to get rewarded.”

The Sharks found several ways to win in a 4-0 start to the season before Boston edged them 4-3 on Sunday. San Jose earned a couple of one-goal wins over Winnipeg and Ottawa in addition to a 5-3 win at Toronto that stood at one goal until late in the game. The Sharks also blew out Montreal.

Logan Couture and Timo Meier lead the Sharks in scoring with three goals and five assists apiece. Defenseman Erik Karlsson also has a solid start going with two goals and four assists.

Goalie Adin Hill helped the Sharks start strong with a 3-1 record in net. He has an .890 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average.

“Hillsy has made major key saves at key moments to help us win games,” Meier said according to Sports Illustrated’s The Hockey News. “The guys have been doing a great job getting in lanes and Hillsy has been cleaning up and making some nice saves for us.”

James Reimer also won once in goal this season and has a 0.65 goals against average and a .980 save percentage. He also came into the Bruins game on Sunday and stepped up with 20 saves and no goals allowed.

San Jose went down 3-0 in the first period and nearly rallied to tie late in regulation.

“Last year in a game like that, everybody goes separate ways. Try and make a play (yourself) and we’ll see what happens, and we actually give up more,” Sharks center Tomas Hertl told Field Level Media via KRON 4. “But this year. we just stick together and fight for everybody.”

The Sharks will need to stop Josi who has emerged as the team’s leading scorer. Josi tallied three goals and four assists, including his one-goal, three-assist performance at Minnesota.

Predators center Ryan Johansen also has three goals but two assists for second on the team in scoring. Mikael Granlund and Flip Forsberg are also tied with Johansen for second in scoring.

Juuse Saros has done most of the goaltending, posting a 1-4 record with a 2.88 goals allowed average and .900 save percentage. Connor Ingram also collected his first career win in one game played this season where he allowed two goals and stopped 33 shots.