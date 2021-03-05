How to Watch Shields vs Dicaire Fight

Buy Shields vs Dicaire

Claressa Shields will look to become the undisputed light middleweight champion on Friday night when she boxes Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI.

The card (9 p.m. ET start, with Shields vs Dicaire expected sometime around 11:15 p.m. ET) is available exclusively on Fite PPV for $29.99. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy the fight, as well as a rundown on everything else you need to know to watch Shields vs Dicaire and all the other fights:

Shields vs Dicaire Preview

A Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) victory would be historic: the former undisputed middleweight champion would become the first boxer in the four-belt era to earn undisputed titles in different weight classes. She still holds three titles at middleweight, having relinquished her WBO belt in September 2020.

Her bout with Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs) is the first women’s boxing match to headline a pay-per-view event since Laila Ali bested Jacqui Frazier-Lyde in June 2001. Their matchup sits atop an all-women card put forth by Salita Promotions.

“Women can carry [fight] cards. Women have a fan base,” Shields said, according to ESPN. “People are tuning in to our fights and they want us to have equal rights, equal pay, equal promotion. And then we can make money without [promoters who won’t book women’s fights].

“That’s what I want and I want for other girls who are going through the same thing that I’m going through in the U.S. to say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to wait around for you guys, either. You guys don’t want to give us the opportunity, we’re going to fight against the other world champion and see if a pay-per-view [provider] will get behind us and support our fight.'”

Shields last fought in January 2020, when she took a unanimous decision against Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBC and WBO light middleweight titles.

“I’m 25, and in the last two years, I fought two times. I fought some significant fights, but I’m disappointed this is where my career is,” Shields said, per ESPN. “I turned pro in 2016, November — this is 2021. I’m supposed to be 15-, 18-0 right now. Haven’t been able to fight as many times as I wanted to.”

Dicaire took the IBF light middleweight belt from Chris Namús in December 2018 and has successfully defended it three times since. She’s acknowledged that she’s the underdog against Shields, who hails from Flint.

“I am so comfortable as the underdog,” Dicaire told The Ring. “When I was a kid and someone would dare me to do something, that gave me so much courage, drive, and fuel to accomplish it.

The 34-year-old Canadian added: “Since we’re in her hometown with no crowd, I think it’s more even. Most of the time, the crowd is energizing, but this time the motivation will have to be inside of us because we can’t rely on the crowd for that. I wouldn’t mind if there would be a crowd, but the situation is what it is, not what it should be.”