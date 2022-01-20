‘Single Drunk Female’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The latest teen dramedy coming to TV is “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Single Drunk Female" online:

In the Freeform tradition of sharp, smart young adult shows like “Grown-ish,” “Switched At Birth,” “The Bold Type,” and “Pretty Little Liars,” comes “Single Drunk Female,” about a young woman trying to get and stay sober. It stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink, a woman forced to move back in with her critical, overbearing mom, Carol (Ally Sheedy).

The Freeform description reads:

After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and it sets up the premise of the series. The second episode, which airs directly after the premiere on January 20, is titled “One Day at a Time” and its description reads, “An awkward run-in with her former best friend and her ex inspires Sam to own up to her past mistakes, both emotionally and financially. Meanwhile, as she resets her relationship with her mom, Sam is horrified to learn Carol is dating.”

On Janaury 27 comes episode three, titled “I’m Sorry, But…” Its description reads, “Sam tries to win over Brit by making an amends at her birthday party. Unfortunately, Sam wasn’t invited and neglected Felicia. Meanwhile, when Sam’s probation officer stops by, Carol struggles to explain Sam’s ‘situation’ to her friends.”

The show co-stars Ian Gomez as Carol’s boyfriend Bob; Rebecca Henderson as Olivia, a woman Samantha meets at Alcoholics Anonymous; Sasha Compere is Brit, Samantha’s former best friend; Lily Mae Harrington is Felicia, Samantha’s best drinking buddy; Garrick Bernard, a fellow member of Alcoholics Anonymous; and Charlie Hall as Joel, Samantha’s ex-boyfriend and Brit’s current fiance.

During the Television Critics Association winter 2022 press tour, Black-D’Elia told reporters that the heart of the series is the relationship between Sam and her mother.

“I love this relationship so much. To me, it’s the heart of the series. It’s complicated and funny and weird and nuanced in a way that I think any girl with a mother can understand and relate to, and it’s really fun doing it with Ally,” said Black-D’Elia.

Sheedy added, “It’s very fluid and messy, which is what I love. I love Sofia. So, going to work every day was an absolute joy, and this was an easy relationship for us to mess around with. … I just like that it’s messy.”

“Single Drunk Female” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.