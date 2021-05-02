SIU vs South Dakota State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Southern Illinois Salukis in Brookings for an FCS quarterfinal matchup on Sunday.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State Preview

Southern Illinois will hope this meeting with South Dakota State goes better than their first — a 44-3 loss back on March 20.

It was 306 rushing yards that helped propel the Jackrabbits to the victory, led by Isaiah Davis. SIU managed just 213 yards of total offense.

“We know what we’re up against,” SIU coach Nick Hill said. “Look, they beat us 44-3. There’s not much more to say about that. There’s no excuses for that. Until we go out there and do something different about it, you are what the score says you are. That’s the mentality we’ll have. We’ve got to go out and earn their respect.”

Outside of a loss to North Dakota, South Dakota State has had a strong showing this season, going 6-1 with some very lopsided victories. The Jackrabbits’ latest win came against Holy Cross, 31-3.

“Expecting excellence, expecting to win, is great, and our guys will work towards that goal,” said coach John Stiegelmeier. “We will spend some time talking about how good we can play, not who we’re playing. We’ll focus on that and our guys will embrace that.”

Quarterback Mark Gronowski was just 12-21 for 153 yards but found the end zone three times with passes. A strong run game helped set up the pass, with South Dakota State rushing for 281 yards as a team — 156 of those from Davis.

The Jackrabbits are excited for the Sunday night lights and being on a nationally broadcast.

“I think it’s super,” Stiegelmeier said. “It’s like having Gameday. It’s pretty good advertising for our program but it’s also great for our university. To be able to see South Dakota State and be able to watch us nationwide, there’s no doubt this is a positive. And our guys love playing night games. They’ll play anytime under the lights.”

Hill had a similar sentiment.

“If they tell us to play at midnight, we’ll be ready to play,” SIU coach Nick Hill said. “You’re on the road, it’s the quarterfinals and you’re playing on national TV. I’m happy that all of Saluki nation across the country will get to watch and be excited and proud that the Saluki logo will be all over national television. I’m excited for that.”

South Dakota State is a hefty 14.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 54.5.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.