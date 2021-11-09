SMU vs McNeese Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

SMU opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the McNeese State Cowboys over at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Both teams had seasons that were impacted by COVID as well as injuries, thus making this campaign that much more vital.

McNeese vs SMU Preview

McNeese State come into this season with a totally revamped squad and it will get its first test of the season in Dallas.

Coach John Aiken makes his debut with a team. He replaces Heath Schroyer, who is now the athletic director. With this change the squad will have to contend with four new starters as well as 12 new players coming into the program. All of this a byproduct of their extremely disappointing 10-14 record last year, 4-10 in conference play.

During that time, COVID ravaged the team, while forcing cancellations of multiple games. They also had to deal with a relocation forced by a hurricane. From that time, they were out of Lake Charles.

That said, the squad has an experienced group of players that will have the adaptation come much quicker than normal and might see the become much more competitive than last season.

With Aiken, there will definitely be an identity established were the team will give a priority with defense.

SMU offers a great challenge to the visitors. The last year, Tim Jankovich’s side were a nightmare to teams on the defensive end. In this five games, the Mustangs conceded an average of average of just 69 points per game last season.

This is one of the positives that the Mustangs were able to bring from last season after an 11-6 season that led them to play in the NIT.

Senior guard Kendrick Davis was announced as one of 50 candidates named to the 2021-22 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Monday. Davis comes into he season just 74 points away from becoming the fourth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Once there, he would join players such as Michael Weathers (1076), Zach Nutall (1219) and Marcus Weathers (1324).

Davis is also on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and Lute Olson Player of the Year Award while having been a unanimous All-AAC preseason selection.

On top of Davis, there are some other players that can be major contributors such as Emmanuel Bandoumel, who averages averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Finally, Isiah Jasey makes his return in addition to reserves Jahmar Young Jr. and Darius McBride.

In addtion to those returning players, SMU bring in new faces like transfers Zach Nutall from Sam Houston. During his time there, he was the Southland Conference Player of the Year.

SMU also added two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection Marcus Weathers from Duquesne and SWAC Newcomer of the year Michael Weathers from Texas Southern.