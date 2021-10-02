SNL Season 47 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Long-running and award-winning sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 47th season on Saturday, October 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Saturday Night Live" online:

“Saturday Night Live” has won 86 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in TV history, according to NBC. It has also been nominated the most times, at 306. Now it returns for its 47th season with four consecutive weeks of new shows airing in October:

October 2 – Host Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves

October 9 – Host Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey

October 16 – Host Rami Malek with musical guest Young Thug

October 23 – Host Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile

According to the NBC press release:

Owen Wilson will kick off the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” when he serves as host for the first time on Oct. 2. Wilson recently wrapped the first season of “Loki” on Disney+ and next stars in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” in theaters Oct. 22. Kacey Musgraves will make her second appearance as musical guest. The six-time Grammy Award winner’s newest album, “star-crossed,” debuted this week at #1 on the Album Sales Chart with a companion film now streaming on Paramount+. Kim Kardashian West will host “SNL” for the first time on Oct. 9. Kardashian West is a TV star, producer, activist and entrepreneur. Halsey will appear for the fourth time as “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist just released the career-defining album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. Rami Malek will make his “SNL” hosting debut on Oct. 16. The Emmy and Academy Award-winning actor stars in “No Time to Die,” the newest installment of the James Bond franchise, in theaters Oct. 8. Young Thug will perform as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy Award winner’s forthcoming album, “PUNK,” will be released Oct. 15. Jason Sudeikis will return to Studio 8H for his first appearance as “SNL” host on Oct. 23. Sudeikis won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series as the co-creator, executive producer and star of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+. Brandi Carlile will make her musical guest debut. “In These Silent Days,” the highly anticipated new album from the six-time Grammy Award winner, is set to be released Oct. 1. In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, Peacock will live stream the first four episodes of “SNL’s” 47th season.

Additionally, “Saturday Night Live” recently announced that the season 47 cast includes three new cast members: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. They join the ensemble that includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang, featuring Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.