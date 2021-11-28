Soul Train Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Celebrate the best in R&B and hip-hop with the 2021 Soul Train Awards, airing live Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Soul Train Awards online:

To honor the best in R&B, gospel, urban adult contemporary and soul music from this past year, the Soul Train Awards are bringing together the brightest musical stars. Once again, actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will host.

Performers include Maxwell, Ashanti, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, Fred Hammond, Elhae, Marzz, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and El Debarge. Presenters include Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson from “The Game,” a Paramount+ Original series, and Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett from the cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Mack Wilds, Parker McKenna Posey, and Paula Patton.

H.E.R. leads all nominees with eight, followed by Jasmine Sullivan and Chris Brown with six each. Wizkid and TEMS each earned five noms, followed by Blxst with four, and then Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each with three nods.

In conjunction with the Soul Train Awards, BET has announced it will distribute $100,000 in “microgrants to 10 Harlem businesses and non-profits.”

“BET remains committed to the recovery of Black communities as we continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 global health crisis. Black communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in health, educational, and economic outcomes, an issue BET has committed to helping solve through philanthropic and social partnerships since 2020,” said BET Chief Communication and Social Impact Officer, Jeanine Liburd, in a statement. “As we gather at the World Famous Apollo for the 2021 “Soul Train Awards, BET is honored to take the next step in supporting Black businesses, innovators and leaders in memory of Don Cornelius and beyond.”

“Our partnership with BET helps us make an impact in the communities we serve here in New York City,” added United Way Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Chief Impact + Strategy Officer, Amy Sananman. “From providing Covid-19 relief funding that enabled us to support many of our community based organization partners to today’s grant-funding opportunity that will enable our partners to provide emergency food to hungry Harlem-based neighbors, we’re grateful for the support that BET continues to provide as we work towards the equitable rebuilding of our City.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air live Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.