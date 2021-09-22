Sounders vs León Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Seattle Sounders and Club León will face off in the final of the Leagues Cup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. This competition pits representatives of Lga MX and MLS in a now late summer club competition.

In the US, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Sounders vs Club León online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Sounders vs Club León live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Sounders vs Club León live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

ESPN2 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Sounders vs Club León live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Sounders vs Club León live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Sounders vs Club León live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Seattle Sounders vs Club León Preview

This encounter has the two most consistent sides of this competition facing off in a one-off final in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium is quickly becoming a go-to place for MLS and Mexican sides as it was the home of the last Gold Cup final won by the United States.

This will be on of the final tournaments of its kind now that both leagues agreed to have the field expanded starting in 2023 where every team from both leagues will participate in a month-long competition as was confirmed by authorities within CONCACAF.

That does not mean that this matchup should be one that you should not be paying attention to, quite the opposite. These two sides are facing off for the first time and it could be a chance for an MLS team to be able to dent the aspirations of a Mexican side to maintain their dominance at the club level in North America.

With ten matches left in the MLS regular season, the Sounders are comfortable in second place in the western conference. There have been blips in their overall form.

Seattle will not have their star playmaker Nicolás Lodeiro available after having undergone surgery to his left knee. According to Sounders coach, Brian Schmetzer, the Uruguayan international should be returning to action this season.

At the same time, it was revealed that US international Jordan Morris would be coming back soon. The forward suffered an ACL tear while on loan over at Swansea City and should be back in the fold soon, just not for this match.

Seattle knocked off Santos Laguna in their own backyard and hope to do that one more time in order to get their third trophy under the tutelage of Brian Schmetzer.

In terms of MLS teams, if there is one that could be able to stand toe-to-toe against a Mexican side, especially in a one-off final, it would definitely be the Sounders. They were able to show it already in this tournament, but if you look at their squad from top to bottom, they are one of the most balanced in all of Major League Soccer.

Collectively, the team has shown moments of solid play, and do have the players at their disposal in Raúl Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero to cause a great deal of problems for León, especially on transition.

For León, they find themselves in the middle of stretch that will see them play five matches in the span of 14 days. This is why their rotation had to be put in place to give players the necessary rest to not burn the team out collectively.

In their 1-0 loss to Bravos, there were many starters out of the lineup, but do expect Ariel Holan to use his best side for this final. This run also showed that Los Esmeraldas have a level of depth that could carry them deep into the Liguilla later this year.

Holan has already mentioned that he is not overlooking Seattle. “(Their good play) should not be a surprise because MLS has a good level of football. It should not be a surprise to us that they are playing at the same level as us and they beat both Tigres and Santos,” said Holan in the press conference prior to the final.

“They deserve to be in this final. They have not only played well in this competition, they have also played well in their league for the past few years,” he added.

Seattle Sounders Probable XI: Stefan Frei, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Alex Roldán, Kelyn Rowe, João Paulo, Brad Smith, Cristián Roldán, Freddy Montero, Raúl Ruidiaz

Club León Probable XI: Rodolfo Cota, Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez; José Rodríguez, Santiago Colombatto; Jean Meneses, Omar Fernández, Ángel Mena; Víctor Dávila