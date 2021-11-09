How to Watch South Carolina vs NC State Women’s Basketball Live Stream

The No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks will head to William Neal Reynolds Coliseum to take on the No. 5 ranked NC State Wolfpack in the season opener for both teams.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

South Carolina vs NC State Preview

These two teams met last December, when NC State bumped off the then-No. 1 Gamecocks, winning 54-46. This year, South Carolina is bound to have revenge on the brain as a result. The Gamecocks will be returning all five of their starters from last year, led by Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. They’ll also be adding reigning ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Kamilla Cardoso, who transferred from Syracuse.

Senior Victaria Saxton, junior Laeticia Amihere and freshman Sania Feagin are also in the mix for Dawn Staley’s squad.

“You’ve got to be productive,” Staley said about what she wanted out of her guard rotation, which she has yet to decide on. “If you haven’t been productive consistently, you’re probably lower in the depth chart. They’re still fighting it out, so I can’t say who those people are right now. But it’s fair to say it’s pretty competitive.”

Brea Beal and Cooke will likely be key for that group, as will the new crop of players.

“We’re going to bring them along, but we’re gonna win basketball games first,” Staley said about the team’s freshmen. “(If) they’re part of that rotation, great. If they’re not, they’ll have a pretty good understanding of why.”

Per NCAA.com, the Gamecocks finished last season ranked third in the country in rebounding margin (+14.4) and second in blocks per game (7.0).

As for ND State, it is coming off a 92-36 exhibition win over the UNC-Pembroke Braves last week

“I saw defensively we didn’t sometimes have the urgency we needed,” head coach Wes Moore said. “We didn’t avoid picks. … I thought Pembroke did a really good job of picking for each other and getting each other open. And we had trouble with that at times. … So a lot of things I say we can clean up and get better at. Tonight we can get away with it but next week and with the schedule we have, you’re going to get exposed pretty quickly if you don’t do the little things that make you better.”

Kai Crutchfield, Kayla Jones, Raina Perez, Jada Boyd, Jakia Brown-Turner, Genesis Bryant, Elissa Cunane, Camille Hobby and Kendal Moore are all returning to lead a group that put up 75.4 points a game last year. The Wolfpack also allowed a very respectable 58.1 yards per game on the defensive side, and they look to be ready for another solid year.

This will be quite the matchup out of the gate for both teams, with definite barn burner potential.