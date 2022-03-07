Where to Watch South Dakota vs SDSU Basketball Game Today

South Dakota State (28-4) meets rival South Dakota (19-11) in the Summit League semifinals on Monday, March 7.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch South Dakota vs South Dakota State live on ESPN+:

South Dakota State vs South Dakota Preview

South Dakota State looks move closer to ending a three-year NCAA tournament drought when facing rival South Dakota.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits have 28 wins but came shy of making the Top 25 poll all season according to the Argus Leader’s Matt Zimmer. The Jacks haven’t lost in conference play all season. Zimmer noted that the Jacks ran No. 27 in essence and that the team may make the Big Dance even if the Coyotes pull the upset.

SDSU comes into the semifinal clash a Sioux Falls with a 19-game winning streak.