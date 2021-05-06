How to Watch Spring League Football Online Without Cable

The 2021 Spring League football season kicks off on Thursday, May 6, with a doubleheader from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Indiana.

All games this season will be televised on either Fox, Fox Sport 1 or Fox Sports 2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of The Spring League games online for free:

The Spring League 2021 Preview

The first game of Thursday’s season-opening doubleheader will feature the Alphas taking on the Aviators, followed by the Conquerors battling the Linemen. Action will continue on Saturday, with all eyes on reigning TSL Champion Generals and the Jousters, who will clash at Rice Stadium in Houston.

The spring league will also be adding two more teams this year: the Linemen and the Sea Lions. The league’s plan is to showcase and develop players for the NFL, which doesn’t currently have a separate league set aside to do that. “At a time when the NFL has no developmental league, The Spring League is the closest thing to an apples-to-apples opportunity for players to get games reps. It’s starting small, but that could be the smartest way to go,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said.

“We have been innovators since we launched in 2017 and will continue to experiment with new technology and rule modifications to enhance the viewing experience for our fans and make the game safer at all levels,” said Brian Woods, CEO of TSL, told Fox Sports. “We have definitely found the secret sauce in terms of operating a professional football league,” Woods added. “Our business model is different.”

“We aim to be the premier professional developmental football league in the United States and abroad, so this is a step in the right direction for us growing the league, growing teams giving more opportunities to players and coaches,” Woods said. “Nothing in our current financial forecast is indicative of a league that is going to be shutting down any time soon,” he added. “Now we have a very big media partner in FOX and they have given us the exposure we really needed to put this league at the next level.”

Here is a list of the quarterbacks competing for every team in the Spring League other than the two new additions, as the rosters are still works in progress and are continuing to roll out:

Alphas: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls State and J.T. Barrett, Ohio State.

Aviators: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, UCLA/Sacramento State and George Bowen, Mount San Antonio.

Blues: Jackson Erdmann, Penn State/Saint John’s and Shea Patterson, Ole Miss/Michigan.

Conquerors: Justin McMillan, LSU/Tulane; and Kevin Anderson, Fordham.

Generals: Bryan Scott, Occidental, and Zach Mettenberger, LSU.

Jousters: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin/Florida State and Carter Stanley, Kansas

