Where to Watch Stanford vs Cornell Wrestling 2021

The Cornell Big Red host the Stanford Cardinal this weekend in a Top 20 wrestling clash over in Ithaca.

Stanford vs Cornell Preview

The seventeenth ranks Cardinal travel to upstate New York as they face off against a sixth-ranked Cornell on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT and Binghamton on Sunday at 8 a.m. PT.

The Cardinal started the season with a very difficult set of opponents and they dropped their home opener last weekend to number 4 Oklahoma State.

Stanford were led by Jaden Abas (149 pounds) and Shane Griffith (165 pounds) as they picked up wins in a losing cause.

Because of his performance, Griffith was recognized as the Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week for the third time in his career after not allowing his opponent a single point.

Stanford boasts six wrestlers in the InterMat individual rankings, including No. 1 Shane Griffith, the defending NCAA champion at 165 pounds. Returning All-American Jaden Abas checks in at No. 8 at 149 pounds. Other Cardinal wrestlers in the rankings are No. 26 Nick Stemmet (197 pounds), and No. 30 Tyler Eischens (174 pounds), No. 32 Jackson DiSario (133 pounds).

What is also a story of note is that for Stanford, it will be a night filled with lots of memories. The Cardinal are under the tutelage of first year coach Rob Koll, this after spending the last 28 years as head coach at Cornell.

Koll is the all-time wins leader at Cornell and his career record is an impressive 317-102-5. In Ivy League competition, Koll was 125-9-1 (.929). He led Cornell to 20 Ivy League and 11 EIWA titles, crowning 16 NCAA champions and producing 71 All-Americans. During his tenure, Cornell qualified 177 wrestlers for the NCAA Championships and totaled 66 individual EIWA champions.

Cornell starts their season against a team filled with great talent in the Cardinal, but they also look poised to be in the conversation for the national chapionships. The Big Red have two wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes and four in the top 10 .

Yianni Diakomihalis is the top ranked wrestler at 149 pounds, while 125 pounder Vito Arujau in his category.

Cornell also have a couple of standouts with number 6 ranked Ben Darmstadt (197 pounds) and ninth-ranked Chris Foca (174 pounds). Heavyweight Lewis Fernandes (No. 15), 184-pounder Jonathan Loew (No. 20) and 157-pounder Colton Yapoujian (No. 25).

This is just the second time ver that Cornell wrestled against Stanford in a dual, the first time in nearly 47 years. The Big Red defeated the Cardinal, 26-16 in a dual that took place at Stanford on Jan. 12, 1974.