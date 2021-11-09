Stanford vs Tarleton Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tarleton State begin their 2021-22 basketball season on the road when they take on Stanford in Palo Alto on Tuesday night. The Cardinal open their season on Tuesday night over at Maples Pavilion as they have aspirations of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Bay Area (which is different than the Pac-12 Network national channel). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tarleton vs Stanford online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels (including Pac-12 Network Bay Area) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tarleton vs Stanford live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels (including Pac-12 Network Bay Area) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tarleton vs Stanford live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Tarleton vs Stanford Basketball Preview

The sophomore season in Division I basketball is about to begin for Tarleton State. It was not an easy start for the Texans to make the transition if you add the pandemic to the mix, but the team is looking to start building towards the future.

Coach Billy Gillispie started last season with a clean slate that produced a 10-10 record and a seventh-place finish last year. All 16 players coming in were new faces to the program, but some were not new to Gillespie. Sophomore guard Javontae Hopkins and four of the players Gillispie brought over from his previous stop over at Ranger College (NJCAA) were the only familiar faces.

In year two, the team comes in more battle-tested and that should help earn more positive results as they look to the long-term build of this program.

All five starters from last year are returning, which is a positive. The team will focus on leading scorer and assist provider Montre Gipson. The senior guard averaged 15.3 points and three assists per game last season. He also will play alongside Shamir Bogues who looks to improve on what was a very exciting and productive freshman season.

More importantly, he will also count on sixth man Tahj Small to come off the bench to offer scoring punch and contribute with significant minutes. Small, alongside newcomers like Aseem Luckey and Kylon Edward will be looked upon to bolster the bench.

This season, though, their test will come from the onset.

The Stanford Cardinal have a make-or-break year in front of them. After a 14-13 record and sixth-place finish in the PAC-12, Jerod Haase knows that the main objective is to get to the NCAA tournament for the first time in his tenure and the program’s first appearance since 2014. Many know that the pressure is on and anything less that this could have its repercussions.

The Cardinal will have four players returning from their starting lineup. The lone newcomer would be freshman Harrison Ingram. Many are looking at him as a potential NBA pick in the future as he was able to showcase his talents this past summer at the FIBA U-19 World Cup.

Another player that NBA scouts are also looking at is freshman guard Isa Silva. Although not as heralded as Ingram, the Prolific Prep graduate does show a great deal of potential as a court general and might be draft material come next spring.

For the early portion of the season, the Cardinal will not be tested, but their first big game this year will come on November 20 when they face defending national champions Baylor.