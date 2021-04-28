State of the Union 2021 Watch Party Food & Drinks Ideas: Host Tips for the Joint Address

No matter your political leanings, everyone gets hungry. If you’re hosting a watch party for President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress, you’ll want to keep your guests full. Read on for food and drink ideas while you’re streaming the speech.

Whether you’re holding a virtual watch party or gathering with friends at home, there are plenty of ways to entertain.

Biden’s Joint Address to Congress will take place in the U.S. House of Representatives at 9 p.m. Eastern time April 28, 2021 on the eve of his 100th day in office. If you are hosting your own watch party or want to tune in, you can watch the State of the Union 2021 here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Red, White & Blue Fruit Can Be Assembled Into Patriotic Kebabs & Superfood Snacks

A new study suggests blueberries may help keep your brain nimble as you age. A group of older adults who drank 1oz of concentrated blueberry juice, about 8oz of whole blueberries, every day for 12 weeks had improvements in memory, cognitive function, and blood flow to the brain. pic.twitter.com/SzlI1cfZzR — Cleveland Clinic Canada (@CleClinicCanada) April 25, 2021

Superfoods and antioxidants come in patriotic colors, which can make an excellent addition to your table. Food Channel recommends fruits like raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, which are loaded with nutrients, and make an easy snack to munch on while watching Biden’s speech. You can keep it simple, by just placing the tasty berries in white dishes.

Alternatively, you can place fruit on skewers and make an American flag display. Read the full recipe from Add Salt & Serve here. The healthy snacks contain strawberries, blueberries and bananas.

“Turn blueberries, strawberries, and bananas into a festive patriotic display with these fruit skewers,” the recipe says.

Placing the bananas in lemon water prevents them from browning, and will keep your display looking fresh.

Red, White & Blue Layered Cocktails Make a Fun Layered Drink With a Patriotic Twist

Grenadine, lemonade, vodka and blue curacao make a layered red, white and blue cocktail for your political watch party. It’s a great summer drink with its fruity flavors. The Creative Ramblings Blog includes a video on how to keep the layers separate, explaining that the high sugar content of grenadine makes it heavy, so it belongs on the bottom.

“The layers last just long enough to show off your mixology skills, then they blend together to create a delicious drink,” the blog says.

Even if the layers don’t stay separate, it will still make a tasty drink.

“This technique takes practice, you may have some that blend together at first. They still taste great! Keep working on gently pouring over the back of a spoon and soon your drinks will turn out perfectly layered,” the blog says.

Tune in to Virtual & Digital Watch Parties Online

Join us online tonight as we watch @POTUS Biden's #SOTU address ushering in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration. What issue do you want to hear addressed this evening? Follow us on Twitter @NationalAction & on Facebook The National Action Network. pic.twitter.com/XP9Zf8tENS — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) April 28, 2021

Whether you’re having guests tonight and want to join a bigger crowd, or you simply want to attend a virtual watch party from home, some organizations are hosting watch parties online. The

National Action Network is holding a virtual watch party for Biden’s Joint Address to Congress. The civil rights organization, which has chapters throughout the United States, will be live-tweeting reactions to the speech. They are also gathering questions and feedback in advance of the address.

“Join us online tonight as we watch @POTUS Biden’s #SOTU address ushering in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration. What issue do you want to hear addressed this evening? Follow us on Twitter @NationalAction & on Facebook The National Action Network,” they wrote on Twitter.

Many networks will be streaming Biden’s address to Congress and featuring commentary. CNN coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time here. You can also stream the speech on YouTube. PBS NewsHour will stream their coverage here.

Didn’t sign up for a watch party? Watch live at 9pEDT on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter without talking heads commentary. https://t.co/Gxl4ng43ny will feature supplemental info. President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress 2021 | https://t.co/11IlkEbdaF https://t.co/xceuglU366 — Rose L. Jones (@maximumharvest) April 28, 2021

The White House is also streaming Biden’s Joint Address to Congress here.

“The White House livestream will feature supplemental information from senior Administration officials as part of our enhanced viewing experience,” said a briefing of the livestream.

READ NEXT: How to Attend State of the Union 2021 Watch Parties Near Me

