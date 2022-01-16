Steelers vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online Free

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest to get back to the Super Bowl when they take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Chiefs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Steelers vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Chiefs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Chiefs Preview

The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) will begin another postseason campaign when they take on the last team to qualify for this season’s playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) on Sunday night in front of what promises to be a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

The Steelers will be looking to extend the illustrious career of Ben Roethlisberger by at least one more week. The 39-year-old quarterback, who is expected to retire at the end of the season, was given an unexpected trip to the postseason after a miraculous string of events fell in the Steelers’ favor in Week 18.

Pittsburgh took care of business last Sunday by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13 in overtime, and then received a major assist by the Jacksonville Jaguars who stunned the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers then held their breaths as they watched the Sunday night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers be decided by a last-second field goal in OT (a tie would have eliminated them from the postseason).

And thus, Roethlisberger will get one last shot at a playoff run. Big Ben’s arm isn’t what it used to be but he was still able to throw for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

The Steelers’ most potent offensive weapon is their rookie running back out of the University of Alabama, Najee Harris, who rushed for 1,200 yards and seven scores in his first year as a pro.

Roethlisberger’s top two targets include wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight TDs, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who brought in 60 catches, including seven scores.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh is led by linebacker T.J. Watt, who is the favorite to take home Defensive Player of the Year honors following a year in which he tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22 1/2 sacks.

After starting the season 3-4, the Chiefs found their mojo and won nine of their last 10 games to head into the playoffs as the AFC’s second seed. They will be looking to get to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, where they won the title in 2020, and then fell short last year to the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs’ fourth-ranked scoring offense that averages 28.2 points per game, is powered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his top two weapons – wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season. The duo of Hill and Kelce combined for 203 catches, 2,364 receiving yards, and 18 TDs.

In the regular-season finale, the Chiefs slipped past the Denver Broncos on the road, 28-24, on Jan. 8. Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton made a game-changing play in the fourth quarter when he recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards for the go-ahead score. The win gave the Chiefs a chance to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye but the Tennessee Titans ended up locking up the top seed on the season’s final day with a win over the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs and Steelers met in Week 16 back on Dec. 26, with Kansas City steamrolling Pittsburgh in a one-sided affair, 36-10. The Chiefs got out to a 23-0 lead at halftime and never looked back, expanding the deficit to 36-3, before the Steelers scored a garbage-time TD late in the fourth quarter.

Both teams were not at full strength for that matchup. The Chiefs were without Kelce, who missed the game because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the Steelers did not have the full services of Watt, who was limited with cracked ribs. Both stars should be a full-go for Sunday’s game.

The winner of the Chiefs and Steelers tilt will advance to next weekend’s AFC Divisional round.