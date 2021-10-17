How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 3 Online for Free

The Shakespearean tragi-comedy that is the Roy family is back when “Succession” returns for its third season on Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Succession” via HBO Max after it airs on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Succession” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with HBO Max at no extra cost. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Succession” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Succession” on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Succession” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Succession” on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘Succession’ Season 3 Preview





Play



Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO Full fucking beast. Season 3 of Succession premieres October 17 on HBO Max. #HBO #Succession Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control. Stream Seasons 1… 2021-09-17T15:00:15Z

When we last saw patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah), and Roman (Kieran Culking) — jockeying for position within his company and his heart, the cruise incidents chickens had come home to roost and Waystar Royco found itself embroiled in a tremendous scandal about covering up terrible crimes committed on their cruises.

The company was looking at Siobhan’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to be the scapegoat for the cruises, but ultimately, Logan decided to sacrifice Kendall to the wolves. However, at the press conference where Kendall was set to take the blame, he instead blamed his father and had Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) there with the receipts.

When the Emmy-winning drama returns with its nine-episode third season, Logan Roy finds himself “in a perilous position,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

The premiere episode is titled “Secession” and its description reads, “Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s team searches for safe harbor.”

In an interview with Vulture, creator Jesse Armstrong said that make no mistake, this is not a show about terribly wealthy people who are terrible people becoming terribly wealthy people who are good.

“I’m always a little suspicious about growth,” said Armstrong. “The idea that we all grew through life, had more perspective and wisdom and therefore maybe took greater care of people around us — I don’t think it is true.”

In “Entertainment Weekly’s” review of the third season, Kristen Baldwin echoed those ideas, writing, “With the Roy family … it’s never just business, it’s always personal. That’s painfully clear in the drama’s kinetic and affecting season 3, which throws the Roy children into a fight for the soul of their media company, their family, and ultimately themselves. … Part of the fun of Succession is watching the familial and financial machinations unfold, so no spoilers — but it’s fair to say that the Roy children struggle to decide where their loyalties lie.”

“Succession” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.