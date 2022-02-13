Where to Watch the Super Bowl Today for Free

Football’s ultimate prize is up for grabs on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock TV, but you’ll need the “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month.

If you’d rather watch the game live online for free, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bengals Super Bowl via a free trial:

Super Bowl LVI Preview

The big game has arrived and the matchup is not one most could have predicted at the start of the season. The Bengals finished on the outside looking in on the postseason a year ago but are playing for the Super Bowl this season thanks to some progression from their young stars.

Much of the turnaround can be linked to Joe Burrow — the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year — and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase emerging as one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL. Burrow completed more than 70 percent of his passes this season for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years,” Burrow said this week. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

What has helped the duo is that they played their college ball together at LSU, helping the Tigers to a national title in 2019.

“They came into this thing being on the same page understanding each other. Joe knows exactly what Ja’Marr is going to do in terms of his release, where to throw the ball,” Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters. “Ja’Marr understands where Joe is going to put the ball. It’s just uncanny.”

The Rams punching their ticket to the Super Bowl isn’t a massive surprise, considering the talent on the roster. Big names like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp have helped LA to the big show and an offseason blockbuster for QB Matt Stafford is paying off.

Stafford established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his decade-plus run in Detroit. However, team success evaded him. He’s now hoping to win the Super Bowl with the Rams and redefine his legacy.

“I think you treat it just like every other game when it gets to that day. You got a job, you got a job to go out there and execute and try and lead your team to help us win,” Stafford said in press conference. “Once the is ball snapped, I mean, it’s going to be football. Settle into the game as quickly as you possibly can, trust your eyes, trust your teammates and go play. I think that part of it, once the ball is snapped, is hopefully going to be the part that’s the easiest to just eliminate all distractions and go out and play.”

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 48.5 points.