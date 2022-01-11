‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit superhero show “Superman & Lois” is back with its sophomore season, premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Superman & Lois” online:

When we last saw Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), the season one final saw Jordan (Alex Garfin) become inhabited by Zeta-Rho (also Garfin) to help Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) fight Superman. But Lois was able to enter Jordan’s mind and expel Zeta-Rho. Irons (Wole Parks) and Superman were able to defeat Tal-Rho.

Meanwhile, the Cushing family chose to stay in Smallville because Kyle (Erik Valdez) got his old job back, and Lois bought half of the Gazette to keep Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) from selling it off. At the end of the episode, Irons was trying to leave Smallville when a vessel landed at the farm and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) emerged from inside. She mistakenly thought Lois was her dead mother.

When the show returns for season two, Clark and Lois are having problems. She says in the trailer, “Things haven’t been OK for months and I have been blaming you,” and a lot of that is stemming from Natalie’s arrival.

“The thing that I loved so much about this version of Lois Lane is you see all of her personal struggles and what she’s overcome to be who she is, and I think we’re going to reveal a lot more of that in season 2,” showrunner Todd Helbing told “Entertainment Weekly” in an interview. “So Nat is certainly a part of that.”

In the trailer, Clark is also caught between a rock and a hard place because he refuses to swear allegiance to the United States, so Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) at the Department of Defense is calling him a liability.

The premiere episode is titled “What Lies Beneath” and its description reads, “Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho and Superman. Lois and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons and his daughter Natalie attempt to make this new Earth their home.”

Then on January 18 comes “The Ties That Bind,” whose description reads, “Clark opens up to Lois about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help; tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy; Sarah breaks plans with Jordan to spend time with Natalie.”

“Superman & Lois” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.