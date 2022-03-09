‘Survivor’ Season 42 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Long-running reality competition series “Survivor” returns for its 42nd season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Survivor” streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Survivor” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Survivor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Survivor” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Survivor” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Jeff Probst and “Survivor” are back for the 42nd season of the long-running, Emmy-winning reality competition series. Just like in season 41, it is a shortened season and it will undoubtedly be filled with twists.

The CBS press release for the two-hour premiere teases:

After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of “Survivor” ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji. These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game. The individuals competing on season 42 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The 18 castaways are as follows:

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Name: Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Name: Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Name: Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Name: Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Name: Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Name: Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Name: Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Name: Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Name: Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Name: Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Name: Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Name: Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Name: Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.