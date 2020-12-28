Svetlana Bilyalova: Model Says Jay Alvarrez Leaked Sex Tape Without Consent

Svetlana Bilyalova is a fitness model and a social media influencer who claims to be the woman featured in Jay Alvarrez’s alleged leaked sex tape.

Alvarrez, a famous male travel blogger, dominated headlines last month after an apparent sex tape of his began to circulate online.

On November 24, Podcasters Logan Paul and Mike Majlak validated the tape during an episode of Impaulsive, in which Majlak said he saw the rumored sex tape on Pornhub.

“I went over to Pornhub, and I searched it out, and you know, hidden in the coffers there, locked up with very little viewership on it, almost like it could have skated under the radar if people on a giant podcast hadn’t talked about it,” Majlak said.

He added that the video may have been leaked.

Bilyalova has since come forward as the woman shown in the tape, accusing Alvarrez of publishing the video without her consent.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Bilyalova said Alvarrez asked if he could film the two of them having sex , according to the Daily Dot. However, she added that he threatened to leak the tape when she wanted to break up with him, the outlet continued.

Bilyalova said she believes Alvarrez leaked the tape as part of financial stunt.

According to the Daily Dot, “Bilyalova showed her alleged WhatsApp conversations with Alvarrez. In one message, he threatened to post their sex tape if she didn’t call him.”

“She also showed videos of Alvarrez sent from the number on WhatsApp to prove it was him, and she claimed he only changed his number after their sex tape leaked,” the outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know about Svetlana Bilyalova:

1. Bilyalova Hails From Moscow, Russia

Bilyalova was born in Moscow, Russia on June 20, 1988, according to Famous Birthdays.

In her 2014 blog, Bilyalova wrote, “You may call me Svet, Lana, or Svetlana.” Famous Birthdays reported that she has one sister named Anna.

The 32-year-old also stated on her blog that she is a mother dedicated to “fashion” and “giving great advice.”

HITC said the model strives to “keep her personal life under wraps.”

2. Bilyalova Boasts 6 Million Instagram Followers & Is Best Known for Her Steamy Selfies

The Russian model boasts 6 million followers on Instagram, generating millions of likes and views on her pictures and videos.

Best known for her selfies, Bilyalova appears to be a lover of fitness. She frequently posts pictures of herself sporting gym clothes and shares tips for healthy eating.

According to Famous Birthdays, she “first began posting to Twitter in July 2013, shortly after opening her Instagram in January of the same year.” She now has over 30,000 followers on Twitter.

The 32-year-old also posts vlogs of her daily life to YouTube for her over 5,000 subscribers.

3. In 2014, Bilyalova Worked With & Befriended Russian Designer Mira Sezar

In 2014, Bilyalova wrote in her blog that she had the opportunity to model for “Fashion God” Mira Sezar.

She claimed the two have since become best friends, writing:

Mira Sezar a Fashion God one of the most top “FASHION DESIGNER” in the world!!! I had the chance to work with Mira not that long ago! You can go on my twitter and look for the Mira Sezar photo’s I took for her. Mira Sezar is now my best friend and my 2nd manager when I have things to do with Mira.

Sezar appears to sell clothing on varying social media accounts and is frequently featured on Pinterest.

4. Bilyalova Was Featured in Future’s 2016 Low Life Music Video

Bilyalova starred in Future's 2016 Low Life music video.

Bilyalova starred in Future’s 2016 Low Life music video. The single came from the singer’s EVOL album, “his third Billboard 200 chart-topping album in just seven months,” according to Billboard.

The video stars Bilyalova, Future and The Weeknd, who also co-produced the song, Billboard added.

On YouTube, the video has generated over 600 million views and shows several clips of Bilyalova in different outfits.

5. The Model Was Dubbed ‘the Lovely Lady of the Day’ by Sports Illustrated

In May 2015, Bilyalova was dubbed “the Lovely Lady of the Day” by Sports Illustrated.

Contributor Andy Gray said he received several requests to feature the model.

“Scott (from Parts Unknown) and Adrian (from Los Angeles) both wrote in recently asking me to feature Russian model Svetlana Bilyalova as LLOD,” he wrote. “I almost always grant an LLOD request when it comes from more than one person, especially when their request looks like Svetlana.”

