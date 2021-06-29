Sweden vs Ukraine 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Sweden faces off against Ukraine in a EURO 2020 round of 16 matchup on Tuesday from Hampden Park in Glasglow. Here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the match if you’re in the US.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Sweden vs Ukraine and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sweden vs Ukraine Preview

Despite going 1-2 in the group stage, Ukraine snuck through to the knockout stage based on goal differential, losing both their matches by a single goal. It was actually Sweden that helped Ukraine make the round of 16, their 3-2 win against Poland helping them out.

“I want to thank Sweden [for the win against Poland that put Ukraine in the last 16] but now we will play against them,” Ukraine midfielder Mykola Shaparenko said. “We’ll try to play our football and show our best form. We haven’t played our best football here yet.”

Ukraine faces a major test to stay alive in the tournament against Sweden, a team that picked up seven points to top their group.

“Sweden are a very organized team, and I am full of respect for them,” Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko. “They have a certain style of play, and they don’t deviate from it. The things they do they do very well, especially their passes upfield. They have two great strikers, and are very strong physically so rarely lose one-on-one battles.”

After scoring just one goal in their first two games, Sweden notched three goals against Poland to notch the 3-2 win. Emil Forsberg led the way with a pair of balls that found the back of the net.

“I gathered the players and told them I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world than in that room, at that moment, with those people,” Sweden’s manager Janne Andersson said. “Ukraine are a good team; they know how to switch from defence to attack. They looked worn out against Austria, but like us they’ve had some rest – even more actually.”

Sweden is the favorite for the match, coming in at +140 to win in regulation. Ukraine comes in at +230 to come out victorious after 90 minutes. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Predicted Lineups (per UEFA.com)

• Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

• Misses next match if booked: Danielson, Lustig, Olsson

• Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

• Out: Popov (calf)

• Doubtful: Zubkov (calf)

• Misses next match if booked: Shaparenko, Sydorchuk

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.