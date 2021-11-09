Where to Watch Syracuse vs Lafayette Basketball 2021

Syracuse welcomes fans back to the Carrier Dome in its 2021-22 college basketball season opener against Lafayette on Tuesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Lafayette vs Syracuse:

Lafayette vs Syracuse Preview

The Syracuse Orange will have fans for the first time since February 2020 in Tuesday’s season opener.

Syracuse went 18-10 last season and made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season as a No. 11 seed. This season’s Orange looks to get back to the Big Dance this season. The Orange tips off its latest campaign against Lafayette for the first time since 1995-1996.

Lafayette hasn’t ever beaten the Orange, which owns an 8-0 record against the Leopards. Last season, Lafayette played just 15 games due to COVID-19 with a 9-6 record overall for third in the Patriot League.

The Leopards lost leading scorers Justin Jaworski and E.J. Stephens but return leading rebounder Neal Quinn, who averaged 5.5 rebounds and 10.6 points last season. Leo O’Boyle also returns after averaging 8.5 points and three rebounds per contest last year. O’Boyle notably averages 37.1% from three-point range.

“We want to compete against these teams,” Lafayette head coach Fran O’Hanlon said per Field Level Media. “We want to go out there right from the start when they toss it up.”

Syracuse’s roster looks completely different from last year. Marek Dolezja, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, and Kadary Richmond are all gone — leaving behind a void of 43.1 points per game. The Orange added key transfers in Cole Swider, Symir Torrence, and Jimmy Boehim. Recruiting also went well for the Orange, adding four-star recruit Benny Williams.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys,” Orange head coach Jim Boeheim said per Athlon Sports. “We’ve got more experience than we’ve had in a long time. There’s just one freshman and the rest are juniors, seniors and fifth-year seniors.”

“But we’ve got a lot of new guys,” Boeheim added. “It’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together.”

Notable returning players include Bourama Sidibie, Frank Anselem, Jesse Edwards, and Joe Girard III. Buddy Boeheim also returned, which means the elder Boeheim has two sons on his squad.

Last season, Buddy Boeheim led the Orange in scoring with 17.8 points per game. Girard led the team in assists with 3.5, and he averaged 9.8 points per contest. Edwards notably averaged 2.6 rebounds in 8.9 minutes of play per game.

Tuesday’s matchup also features two long-tenured head coaches with their respective programs. Boeheim has been coaching the Orange since 1976. O’Hanlon has been at the helm with Lafayette for 26 seasons.