TAMU vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Southwest Classic Online

Arkansas is looking to keep rolling after a 3-0 start but faces a tall task as No. 7 Texas A&M comes to town for the Southwest Classic on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas A&M vs Arkansas online:

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Preview

Arkansas has raced out to a 3-0 start thanks to some hard-nosed football led by head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are firmly in the mix in the SEC and are currently the No. 16 ranked team in the land, with a chance to take a big jump as No. 7 Texas A&M comes to town on Saturday. Pittman has turned a lot of things around for the Razorbacks but will have to reverse a trend against the Aggies, with Arkansas losing the past nine. They haven’t beat Texas A&M since they joined the SEC.

“I think we’ll talk about the rivalry hasn’t been a rivalry for the last nine years,” Pittman said. “You have to win for it to become a rivalry a little bit more. I know in the past, obviously, we have won more than we lost in the rivalry, but recent years we haven’t done so well.”

It’s the SEC opener for both squads, although Arkansas already has a nice win against Texas on their resume. However, Pittman and Co. know their in for a test against Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies.

“We’re excited to start Southeastern Conference play,” Pittman said. “I have a lot of respect for Texas A&M, and I have for a long time. They have some friends of mine down there on the coaching staff and recruiting staff. I have great respect for Coach Fisher and what they’ve done since he’s been there. Of course, they’ve won nine games straight. Just a smothering defense. Very, very, very good defense at the front end, middle and the back end. Their offense is loaded with skill players. Certainly, everybody knows about Spiller. They have a lot of talent, and we’re excited to go down to Dallas to play this game. Hopefully we can get healthy and be able to go down there and put a good showing on.”

The theme for Texas A&M has been defense so far this season, allowing just 17 points through three games, the Aggies latest victory being a 34-0 victory against New Mexico.

“They are extremely physical on both lines of scrimmage. Sam (Pittman) is always going to do that. Whoever his linemen are they are always well coached,” Fisher said. “He does a great job. Sam is doing an outstanding job at Arkansas right now. I think those guys believe and they are playing well. They are doing well.”

Texas A&M is a five-point road favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47 points.