Tayshia Adams’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tayshia Adams’ family isn’t new to the Bachelor world. When Adams was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, she brought Colton Underwood home to meet her parents and brothers in sunny Orange County, California.

Adams’ family was put back into the spotlight when she took over as the lead of The Bachelorette. However, due to a global pandemic that forced filming to happen on a closed set, it isn’t quite the cozy homecoming that a show lead would typically make at the end of a season. Instead, Adams’ family came to the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs to meet the final choices.

With the input of Adams’ family — and her father, in particular — looming large, here’s what you should know about the group:

1. Tayshia Adams’ Father, Desmond Adams, Is a Debt Consultant

The star of Adams’ hometown date on The Bachelor was her father, who had some tough questions for Colton Underwood out on the patio of their home. He’s the star again on The Bachelorette, when he gives his daughter a foreboding warning.

“Frankly, I’m worried,” he told Tayshia in previews for The Bachelorette. “I don’t want you to be making the biggest mistake of your life.”

But away from his brief time in the spotlight on ABC, Desmond Adams makes his money as a debt consultant.

He previously worked at Morgan Drexen, but that company went bankrupt after losing a massive lawsuit from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that said it “charged illegal upfront fees and deceived consumers.”

More recently, he’s worked at Settle It, another debt consultation company based in Orange County, California.

2. Adams’ Sister Serves in the U.S. Navy

When Adams brought Underwood home to her family on The Bachelor, he didn’t get a chance to meet her sister, Dominique.

Adams’ younger sister graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2019 and is currently training to become a helicopter pilot. In September, she shared on social media that she was moving from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas to Florida so that she could continue her helicopter training.

While the sisters are close, don’t expect to see Dominique on The Bachelorette either.

3. Adams Is Biracial With Black & Mexican Heritage

In a one-on-one date with Ivan Hall on episode seven of The Bachelorette, Adams briefly spoke about her identity as a biracial woman and how she was personally affected by the mass Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. For the most part, though, her race hasn’t been much of a discussion on the show.

But when she was announced as The Bachelorette, she was asked in interviews about what it means to be only the second Black woman to act as the show’s lead.

“Not only am I the second African American Bachelorette but I’m biracial — I’m also Mexican — so it is just an amazing opportunity to have been given a platform for women that are like me to see somebody represented and for me to find love and just show what that looks like,” Adams told ET’s Lauren Zima. “I am happy to have that platform to do so.”

4. Adams’ Little Brother, Brice, Is 14

Brice is the youngest of the four Adams siblings (Tayshia is the oldest) and was just 12 when he met Underwood during filming of The Bachelor.

He didn’t say much during the date, only that he’d approve of his sister getting married again “if [the date] goes well.”

The older of the two brothers, Desmond Jr., had a bit more to say when he had a brief chat with Underwood on the patio and spoke to his father’s skepticism. Desmond Jr.’s Instagram bio reads that it’s the “Unofficial IG of extra on the Bachelor/Bachelorette.”

5. Getting Desmond Adams’ Approval Isn’t Easy

Before Underwood ever flew to California to meet Adams’ father, she warned him that her dad can be a bit of a “hard ass.” He found that out first-hand when Desmond Adams wasn’t quick to give his blessing for a potential proposal on the season finale.

It wasn’t until after Desmond Adams had a one-on-one conversation with his daughter that he relented and gave his approval.

“I told you what he reserves are, if we had to rush this, I wouldn’t be okay with that, but I was really dependent on how you felt,” Desmond told Tayshia at the end of the date. “But you look happy, you’re glowing, and that’s all I can ask for. And yeah, I think you’re in a good spot. So I’m content with saying yes to Colton at this point. Colton has promised me a few things and I feel confident he’s genuine and he’s sincere.”

The proposal never came to fruition as Underwood opted to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph instead.