Temple vs Rutgers Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Temple Owls (0-0) will head to SHI Stadium to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) on Thursday, September 2 in the first game of their respective 2021 seasons.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Temple vs Rutgers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Temple vs Rutgers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Temple vs Rutgers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Temple vs Rutgers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Temple vs Rutgers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Temple vs Rutgers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Temple vs Rutgers Preview

Rutgers finished 3-6 last season against other Big Ten teams under head coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights scored 27 points a game last year, and they have 11 returning starters on that side of the ball, so the potential is there for a breakout season offensively.

Rutgers will be led on offense by quarterback Noah Vedral, who completed 136 of 221 passes last season for 1,253 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 193 yards and a score on the ground.

On defense, the Scarlet Knights surrendered 32.1 points a game last year and over 203 rushing yards per game. That won’t cut it this season if the team wants to attain its goals.

“We don’t want to compete,” Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mike Tverdov said heading into the season. “We want to win every single game. That’s something that a lot of people don’t understand. Our approach to every game is we’re not going in there to compete or come close. We want to go in there to win at all costs.”

On the other side, the Owls had a disappointing 1-6 overall record in their limited 2020 campaign, scoring 19.9 points a game while allowing 37.1 points per contest on defense.

This will be Temple’s third season under coach Rod Carey, and the Owls coach will have a new quarterback under center after last year’s starter Anthony Russo transferred to Michigan State. D’Wan Mathis, who transferred over from Georgia, has been named the team’s new starting QB.

“He’s got great size in there,” Temple head coach Rod Carey said about Mathis. “As far as his weight this fall, he’s a little over 210 right now, which is good. He could probably hold another ten, but his strength numbers are really, really good even for that size. He came up to me at the end of the summer and said, ‘Coach, I’ve never been this strong in my life.’ And that’s certainly paid dividends for him this fall camp. With that size and that strength, it’s only helped his speed. He was already really fast. So, it’s helped his quickness. It’s helped his speed as well.”

The redshirt freshman is ahead of Justin Lynch on the depth chart, and has limited starting experience. Mathis played in three games at Georgia, completing 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, so whether he’s ready to take over and lead the team remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the Owls.