Tennessee Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tennessee Volunteers football team will play their 2021 spring game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Tennessee spring game online for free:

Note: SEC Network Plus isn't available on the actual FuboTV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your FuboTV credentials

Tennessee Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Volunteers went 3-7 last year, playing strictly within the SEC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school then axed head coach Jeremy Pruitt, citing an internal investigation that found evidence of recruiting violations.

Weeks later, the program hired Pruitt’s replacement: Josh Heupel, who led the UCF Knights to a 28-8 record across the last three seasons, including a trip to the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

“He brings a lot of energy every single day,” Vols offensive lineman Cade Mays said of Heupel, according to 247Sports. “When he first got here, he really set a standard that we’re going to be accountable to each other, we’re going to do things right and we’re going to get this thing trending in the right direction. But it all starts with doing the little things right — going to class, all this stuff is mandatory.”

Out of 14 SEC squads, Tennessee ranked 11th in yards per game (346.2) and 12th in points per game (21.5) last year. The Vols fared better on defense, ranking eighth in yards (407.4) and seventh points (30.1) surrendered per contest.

“We can’t get yesterday back, so we have to focus on today, and who knows what tomorrow holds,” defensive lineman Bryson Eason said, according to Sports Illustrated. “Coach Heupel has done a great job so far, and I am all for it. I am bought in 100 percent.”

Heupel, a former All-American quarterback who led the Oklahoma Sooners to a national title with head coach Bob Stoops to conclude the 2000 season, will have plenty of signal-callers to choose from when it comes time to name a starter for the 2021 campaign.

Returnees Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech Hokies transfer Hendon Hooker have already begun to battle for the starting nod, while freshman Kaidon Salter has been suspended with no clear return date and Michigan Wolverines transfer Joe Milton seems primed to join the squad.

“Really like where that group’s at,” Heupel said, per 247Sports. “They compete hard in the meeting room. They’re pushing to get better fundamentally, training their eyes to get in the right spot, understanding what we’re doing. Then you’ve got to incorporate that with what you’re seeing on the other side of the line of scrimmage from your defense, be able to adjust your protections, understand your run game, make sure the numbers are right. They’ve gotten better every week. It’s a group that’s competing hard. They’ve made some mistakes. That’s the nature of playing that position.”

