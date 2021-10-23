Tennessee vs Alabama 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fourth-ranked Alabama (5-1) faces longtime rival Tennessee (4-3) at home Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Alabama online:

Tennessee vs Alabama Preview

Alabama recovered from its stunner at Texas A&M by stomping Mississippi State last week, but the Crimson Tide begin a stretch with familiar SEC rivals that spans four of the next five weeks.

That starts with Tennessee, which came shy of Ole Miss last week, and hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 in Knoxville. Many Volunteers players weren’t born the last time the team won in Tuscaloosa in 2003. It remained a big rivalry despite the Tide’s dominance of the series, known as “The Third Saturday in October” since that where the game often fell on the schedule.

“This a game that this fan base and these players know is important and one that they’re extremely excited about,” first-year Vols head coach Josh Heupel told the media this week.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban sees it a big rivalry, too, though his Tide teams haven’t ever lost to the Vols.

“You can say it however you want to say it, but it’s significant if you don’t have success in the game, because it’s significant to a lot of people,” Saban told the media via the Associated Press. “And whatever happened in the last however many years will have no impact on this game at all. The only thing that matters is what happens now.”

Tennessee showed it can compete with one of the better teams in the country by making it a one-score game with No. 13 Ole Miss in a 31-26 loss. It got overshadowed by the Vols fans’ behavior and losing quarterback Hendon Hooker to injury.

“I’m disappointed in the way the game ended with things being thrown from the crowd,” Heupel said via the Associated Press. “I know that’s very few of our crowd members. For the most part of the game, what an unbelievable atmosphere to see Vol Nation show out the way they did.”

Hooker is expected to return as the starter for the Vols against the Tide according to WBIR Sports on Friday. While that will boost the Vols offense, the defense has the big task of slowing down Tide quarterback Bryce Young and an explosive offense.

“Bryce has played really well,” Saban said via WRUF’s Bennett Solomon. “I think he has good poise, does a really good job of preparing for games, and understands exactly what he needs to do to execute the plan and has been really efficient and effective. He’s been accurate with the ball.”