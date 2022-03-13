How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M SEC Championship Online

Tennessee and Texas A&M look to cap a stunning finish to the SEC tournament with a title on Sunday, March 13.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas A&M vs Tennessee online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Preview

Texas A&M stunned Arkansas ,and Tennessee upset Kentucky to get to Sunday’s SEC title game.

The No. 2 seeded Tennessee Volunteers (25-7) had its way at times against the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (26-7), a team that could draw a No. 2 seed for the Big Dance. Kennedy Chandler led the Vols with 19 points and three rebounds in the victory.

THE TENNESSEE VOLS WILL PLAY FOR THE SEC 🏆 @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/fNu62OKGtb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2022

Chandler had gone down with an ankle injury in the semifinals against Mississippi State on March 11 during a 72-59 victory. He returned to that game and finished with 11 points in 30 minutes.

Now, Chandler and the Vols could notch a No. 1 seed for the Big Dance at least in Kentucky head coach John Calipari’s view. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lundardi projected the Vols as a No. 3 seed.

“Could they move to a one (seed)? Maybe” Calipari said per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “If they are saying we were a one, they beat us.”

For Texas A&M, it’s do or die on Sunday. The Aggies may need to beat the Vols to make the NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M is going to the SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/d2zA5slscH — Texas A&M Sports Updates (@TexAgsFootball) March 12, 2022

“Mock brackets are still mulling whether Texas A&M has played its way into the field of 68 by reaching the SEC tournament finals,” ESPN’s John Gasaway wrote. “The confusion is understandable with a team that lost eight in a row at one point this season but now has defeated Florida, Auburn and Arkansas in the span of three days.”

“Note however that the Aggies are likely to go before the committee with a top-50 NET ranking as well as top-40 status in strength of record,” Gasaway added. “In a blind review of profiles, that would customarily be a near-automatic ‘yes’ as at-large material. A&M’s trajectory was really unusual this year, but the end result could be a spot in the field of 68.”

Texas A&M hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 2018, the last time an Aggies squad posted more than 20 wins. The Aggies had a dismal stretch, as Gasaway noted, with no wins from Jan. 19 to Feb. 12. Since, the Aggies have a 7-1 mark, including a six-game winning streak.

Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 14.6 points per game. He also averages 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Henry Coleman posts 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per night for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford averages 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Chandler leads the Vols in scoring with 13.6 points per game. He also averages 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Santiago Vescovi posts 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Josiah-Jordan James averages 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and one block per game.