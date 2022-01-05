The Amazing Race 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Long-running reality competition series “The Amazing Race” is back with its 33rd season, premiering Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of "The Amazing Race" Season 33 online

The 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” has a rather unusual distinction — it is the first season to have to pause filming and re-start over a year later due to the global pandemic and various travel restrictions.

The CBS press release breaks it down thusly: “The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, ‘The Amazing Race’ resumed and concluded production this fall.”

It continues:

The globe-trotting teams begin the season from their homes and travel to London, England, where they must find “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson” having a nosh. They then travel to Scotland, where the nearly 20-month pitstop began. Host Phil Keoghan will utter the iconic words “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line of leg four in Switzerland, and teams then travel through France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners of “The Amazing Race” and the $1 million prize.

“The world is our sound stage on ‘The Amazing Race,’ and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our No. 1 priority,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer of the CBS original series, in a statement. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

The 11 teams of two are as follows:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28)

Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)

Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner

Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness

Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez

Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)

Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)

Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)

Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)

YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.