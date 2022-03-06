‘The Courtship’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The newest dating reality competition series to hit TV is “The Courtship,” premiering Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Courtship” streaming online:

“The Courtship’s” original title was “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” which tells you a lot of what you need to know about it.

The NBC press release teases:

A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and masquerade balls, to archery, fencing and handwritten letters, Nicole and her pursuers swap modern-day sensibilities for grand-courting gestures of the past. Leaving the modern world behind presents its fair share of challenges for Nicole’s hopeful admirers, and the pressure builds when they discover that they must also get the seal of approval from her trusted Court: her father, Claude; her mother, Claire; her sister, Danie; and best friend, Tessa. As Nicole’s advisors, the Court chooses dates for her and helps uncover which suitors deserve to win her heart. As each attempt to out-romance the other, suitors find themselves at a weekly farewell ball where Nicole reveals whether their journey in romance continues or their carriage awaits to return them to the modern world. As the competition heats up and chivalry and courtship are put to the test, Nicole and her suitors discover if this sweeping adventure in romance leads them to true love.

The heroine in question is Nicole Remy, “a modern girl tired of modern dating.”

Nicole’s suitors are:

Mr. Daniel Bochicchio (Staten Island, NY)

Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo (Point Pleasant, NJ)

Mr. Lincoln Chapman (Nashville, TN)

Mr. Christian Lee Cones (Los Angeles, CA)

Mr. Lewis Echavarria (Miami, FL)

Mr. Jaquan Holland (Los Angeles, CA)

Mr. Daniel “Dan” Hunter (Los Angeles, CA)

Mr. Derek Kesseler (Vancouver, BC)

Capt. Danny Kim (Seoul, South Korea)

Mr. Alex “Achilles” King (San Diego, CA)

Mr. Chandler “Chan” Luxe (West Hollywood, CA)

Mr. Charlie Mumbray (Kent, England)

Mr. Peter Saffa (Defiance, MO)

Dr. Jarrett Schanzer (Miami, FL)

Mr. Nate Shanklin (Sacramento, CA)

Mr. Caleb Ward (Hampton,VA)

“The Courtship” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.