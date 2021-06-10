How to Watch Dwyane Wade’s ‘The Cube’ Online Without Cable

Hosted by former NBA champ Dwyane Wade, the United States version of “The Cube” will look to follow in the footsteps of its highly popular British (and many other countries) predecessor. The new game show premieres Thursday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Cube” online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The Cube” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

TBS is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Cube” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Cube” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Cube’ Preview





Play



The Cube: Dwyane Wade Hosts The Cube Game Show | TBS The Cube is an all new game show hosted by Dwyane Wade. Coming to TBS on June 10th! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TBSSub Download the TBS App: bit.ly/1qBbkMW About TBS: The home of The Last O.G., Angie Tribeca, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Conan, Wrecked, Search Party, The Detour, The Guest Book and American Dad. Get more TBS:… 2021-04-20T15:59:48Z

Hosted by former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is back on TV, but this time, it’s as the host for a new game show called “The Cube.”

“The Cube” is a “high-stakes game show” that “tests contestants’ mental agility and physical ability for a chance to win $250,000,” according to TBS’ press release.

The tagline teases, “7 simple games. 9 lives. Can you beat The Cube?”

The press release continues:

Based on the UK megahit and hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in “The Cube,” an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot. “The Cube” features new challenges in every episode to keep the teams on their feet and allow host and executive producer Dwyane to show his own skills. Each team can bring Dwyane in to take “One Shot,” a call-to-action where our NBA champion enters “The Cube” to lend his athletic prowess and compete on their behalf for one attempt only. Additionally, the series launches with the latest augmented reality GFX and camera technology.

Wade played in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, spending nearly all of that time with the Miami Heat where he won three NBA championships and earned one NBA Finals MVP. He is a 13-time all-star selection, a two-time All-NBA first team, and he was the NBA scoring champion in 2009.

This is his first major foray into television, having only previously appeared as a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019 alongside his wife Gabrielle Union.

“The Cube” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.