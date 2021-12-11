‘The Holiday Fix Up’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The next film in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday lineup is “The Holiday Fix Up,” premiering Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Holiday Fix Up” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Holiday Fix Up’ Preview





Play



Video Video related to ‘the holiday fix up’ streaming: how to watch online free 2021-12-11T12:00:45-05:00

Lifetime is debuting a new film every night until Christmas and the call for Saturday, December 11 is “The Holiday Fix Up,” starring Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin.

The description reads:

When Sam (Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem – he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together? Maria Menounos also stars.

The rest of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate includes:

December 12: “People Presents: Blending Christmas”

December 13: “Maps and Mistletoe”

December 14: “Ghosts of Christmas Past”

December 15: “The Enchanted Christmas Cake”

December 16: “Christmas By Chance”

December 17: “Mistletoe in Montana”

December 18: “Toying With the Holidays”

December 19: “Under the Christmas Tree”

December 20: “Candy Cane Candidate”

December 21: “The Christmas Ball”

December 22: “It Takes a Christmas Village”

December 23: “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas”

December 24: “Hot Chocolate Holiday”

December 25: “Writing Around the Christmas Tree”

In an interview, Kramer told KTLA that about a week into filming was when her lawyer called and told her she was officially divorced from her ex-husband with whom she shares two children. It was a hard day, but the film’s cast and crew rallied around her.

“I didn’t realize how hard it was gonna hit me … I didn’t know what I would feel when I got the call. It was really, really hard. It was a tough day, but at the same time, I had a job to do. I cried it out and then I went to set. Everyone obviously knew and that’s why this movie is so special to me because the crew and the cast totally became family and just were so supportive. They knew I was having a tough time, but they were there with a lot of laughs,” said Kramer.

As for the movie itself, Kramer teased that there might be “second chances” in store for her character and her ex.

“Her name’s Sam, she’s a home designer … kind of like a Joanna Gaines,” said Kramer, adding, “Coop, he’s my ex and we have to work on a project together and I don’t know, maybe it’ll be second chances, maybe there won’t be.”

“The Holiday Fix Up” premieres Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Lifetime.