‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit docu-drama “The Hot Zone” is back with its second season, this time diving into the 2001 anthrax attacks. It premieres Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” streaming online:

In the second season of this anthological show, viewers will get a dramatization of the 2001 anthrax attacks, which happened just weeks after 9/11.

The Nat Geo press release teases:

In a timely limited series that depicts the plight and eventual triumph over a national threat, “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” takes place in 2001, just weeks after 9/11, when the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism. Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite many false leads, a team of FBI agents and scientists slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect. While many of us can remember the breaking news headlines and widespread fear that arose during the anthrax attacks, there are many layers to this chilling and unbelievable crime story that have not yet been told.

The cast includes:

Daniel Dae Kim as Matthew Ryker, “an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, risks his career to convince his superiors of the unthinkable just three weeks after the 9/11 attacks: The United States is under attack again.”

Tony Goldwyn as Dr. Bruce Ivins, “a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt to find the 2001 anthrax killer and works closely with the FBI to uncover who is behind the deadly anthrax letters, while his growing instability and paranoia give way to even deeper and unnerving discoveries.”

Dawn Olivieri as FBI Agent Dani Toretti, “who is tough enough to maneuver the boys club in the bureau and is among the first agents on the ground at the 2001 Capitol Hill anthrax attack.”

Enrico Colantoni as Mayor Rudy Giuliani, “who emerges as a bold advocate for the citizens of New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.”

Harry Hamlin as NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, “the steady and trusted voice of reason for a post 9/11 nation.

Dylan Baker as FBI Agent Ed Copak, “who feels the weight of responsibility to get justice for a wounded nation after the recent events of 9/11.”

Morgan Kelly as FBI Agent Eric Sykes, “a cocky FBI agent who delights in mocking Ryker for his hunt for ‘elusive bio-weapons.'”

Carlos Gonzalez-Vio as Dr. Simon Kurz, “a USAMRIID colleague of Ivins who finds himself out of his depth when suspicion among scientists starts to bubble up in the tight quarters of the biosafety level 4 labs.”

“The Hot Zone: Anthrax” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nat Geo.