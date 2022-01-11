‘The Kings of Napa’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest family drama to hit TV is “The Kings of Napa,” premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “The Kings of Napa” streaming online:

This new family drama from OWN focuses “on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages,” according to the OWN press release.

It continues, “The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.”

The show stars Ebonee Noel as August King, Yaani King Mondschein as Bridgette Pierce, Rance Nix as Dana King, Karen LeBlanc as Vanessa King, Heather Alicia Simms as Yvette King, Ashlee Brian as Christian King, Devika Parikh as Melanie Pierce, and Curtis Hamilton on Kelvin Johnson.

The character descriptions are as follows:

August King is “the middle King sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz. She is passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business.”

Dana King is “August’s older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. He and August often butt heads when it comes to the family business.”

Vanessa King is “the matriarch of the King family. Vanessa is a former news reporter who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa. She and her husband Reginald seemingly had a picture-perfect marriage — until she discovered things about his past.”

Christian King is “August’s younger brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. His real passion is trying to get his bourbon business off the ground, but when the family suddenly needs his help with the vineyard, Christian is thrown into the deep end and may not be able to survive.”

Bridgette Pierce is “August’s cousin and right hand who works as the vineyard manager for King Estate Wines. When secrets threaten to change the family forever, her life turns upside down.”

Melanie Pierce is “a perennial fibber with a penchant for exaggeration who is usually off to some remote locale to help save the world as a nurse for Doctors Without Borders. Now back in the States, she returns with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.”

“The Kings of Napa” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on OWN.