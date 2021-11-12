The Last Cowboy Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Popular western reality show “The Last Cowboy” returns for its second season on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Last Cowboy” Season 2 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Last Cowboy” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Last Cowboy” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Last Cowboy” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CMT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Last Cowboy” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

‘The Last Cowboy’ Season 2 Preview





Taylor Sheridan Reality Series ‘The Last Cowboy’ Moves To CMT, Ropes Season 2 Premiere Date EXCLUSIVE: The Last Cowboy, the unscripted series hatched by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, is moving from the Paramount Network to CMT. CMT has set November 12 as the premiere date for the second season. The show will air beginning November 12 at 8 PM ET/PT. The Last Cowboy is an inside look at real-life cowboys… 2021-10-20T22:51:29Z

From “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, “The Last Cowboy” takes viewers inside the “high-stakes world of horse reining,” according to the CMT press release. The first season aired in 2019 and now it is finally back for its follow-up season, the logline for which reads, “They’re the best in the west, but only one can be the champ.”

The press release continues:

“The Last Cowboy” is an inside look at real life cowboys and cowgirls and the high-stakes sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops – as they prepare for the biggest bout in the sport’s history: “The Run for a Million.” The series chronicles reiners determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive, ultra-competitive athletic event.

The premiere episode is titled “Cactus Classic” and its description reads, “The top trainers in the sport of horse reining dial up the heat in Arizona as they try to qualify for this year’s Run For A Million, giving them a shot at the largest purse in the history of the sport.”

Then on November 19 comes episode two, “Horse Power,” whose description reads, “With the final qualifiers selected for this year’s Run For A Million, it’s back to the ranches as the McCutcheon dynasty gets back to business; after missing the qualifier, Abby Lengel must try to get back into the competition.”

The main cast of the show is as follows:

Abby Lengel, 2018 National Reining Horse Association professional horsewoman of the year

Andrea Fappani, 2017 National Reining Horse Association open derby champion and 2015 National Reining Horse Association open futurity champion

Cade McCutcheon, youngest rider ever named to Team USA for the FEI World Equestrian Games

Casey Deary, 2017 National Reining Horse Association open derby champion and 2015 National Reining Horse Association open futurity champion

Craig Schmersal, National Reining Horse Association all-time No. 3 rider in career winnings

Jason Vanlandingham, National Reining Horse Association two-time open futurity champion, and National Reining Horse Association open derby champion

Matt Mills, National Reining Horse Association Top 20 pro rider and FEI World Equestrian Games gold medalist

Tom McCutcheon, National Reining Breeders Classic Open champion and National Reining Breeders Classic Open reserve champion

“The Last Cowboy” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.