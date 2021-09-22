The Masked Season 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Popular singing competition program “The Masked Singer” is back with its sixth season on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Masked Singer” streaming online:

This popular mystery-slash-singing-competition is back for its sixth season. Nick Cannon returns as the host and so do judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The “The Masked Singer” returns featuring “all-new secret celebrities and the return of ‘wildcard’ contestants crashing into the competition and upending the battle for the Golden Mask trophy,” according to the FOX press release.

It continues:

“The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa and many, many more! With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The costumes for season six include the Skunk, the Octopus, Mother Nature, the Bull, the Baby, the Beach Ball, the Mallard, the Hamster, the Caterpiller, the Jester, the Pepper, the Queen of Hearts, the Cupcake, the Banana Split, and the Dalmatian. And fans can look forward to two firsts in season six: the semi-finalists from each preliminary group will each perform a duet with a celebrity singer, and judges Thicke and Scherzinger will each perform a duet with two of the finalists.

Season six is also adding the “Take It Off” buzzer. The panelists can buzz in if they are 100 percent certain they know the identity of a contestant. If they are correct, that contestant has to immediately take off his or her mask and leave the competition immediately. The panelist gets two points toward the Golden Ear if they are correct.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.